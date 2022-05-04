Hunt Slonem’s Whimsical New Works

Hunt Slonem’s whimsical artworks showcase his love for nature and express his distinct neo-expressionist style. His newest works, featured at New River Fine Art, are a series of oil paintings portraying his classically playful bunnies, butterflies, and birds. The collection has numerous pieces ranging from large 48 x 48-inch canvases, such as Moluccan Cockatoos, to smaller 10 x 8-inch vibrantly colored bunny portraits.

One piece in particular, “Summerland”, perfectly exemplifies Slonem's use of bold color combinations. A series of pigmented butterflies instantly draw the viewer to the piece. The vivid hues of their yellow, red, and blue wings allow these fragile beings to stand out in contrast from the textured white background behind them. The liveliness of the work gives it a certain charm that's reminiscent of summer days past. Slonem, who has mastered this aesthetic, sweeps his expansive, lavish brushstrokes across the canvas like lofty trees blowing in the wind. While this artistic style is noticeable, each luxuriant gesture results in a diversification of abundant colors allowing for variety among his pieces.

Hunt Slonem | Summerland, 2022 | Oil on Wood | 31.50 x 25.50 in New River Fine Art

Slonem’s works are highly recognizable and favored by many. His masterpieces can be found in the permanent collections of 250 museums around the world, including the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Whitney. More recently, Slonem is currently being featured at the 2022 Venice Biennale, a prestigious international cultural exhibition hosted annually in Venice, Italy.

Slonem’s artworks have since become highly sought-after at New River Fine Art, as the gallery is a proud exhibitor of his work. To learn more about New River Fine Art’s selection of Hunt Slonem pieces or their other investment quality artwork, such as Impressionistic, 20th Century Master, Pop, and Contemporary please contact (954) 524-2100, or visit the gallery online at www.newriverfineart.com

Written by: Carly Conboy, New River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + Contemporary Staff