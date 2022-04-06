Spring has sprung at New River Fine Art

New River Fine Art is stepping into spring with their carefully curated Spring Selections.

The exhibition, starting today and running through May 5th, explores bright colors, playful pop-art, and lively sculptures. The works featured in this year’s selection put an emphasis on the blossoming new season and invite viewers to explore refreshing pastel palettes and floral prints.

Spring is a time to renew and rejoice. The highlighted artists of this exhibit use their work to showcase an array of visual vibrancies that not only refresh the gallery, but also intrigue viewers.

Hunt Slonem | Saba, 2021 | Trisha, 2021 | HandBlown Glass | 17 x 9.50 x 9 in Marlene Rose | Freestanding Ring Buddha - Ice Blue, 2022 New River Fine Art

Among those artists is modern master Salvador Dali. His surrealist works offer dreamlike aesthetics that play with a pageantry of blues and greens. The soft hues of his work are both meditative and calming, perfect for the peaceful allure of the new season.

Nature is also a focus with Hunt Slonem's glowing LED bunny boxes and bright blue glass rabbits. The gallery seems to come alive when complimented by the sand cast Buddha heads designed by Marlene Rose. The meditative structures are strong yet comforting, and contrast the mysterious and ambiguous relationships set forth by American Artist, David Salle of his two subjects, ensuring their narrative remains just beyond our grasp.

Hunt Slonem | Aqua Marine, 2021 | Oil on Canvas | 40 x 60 in New River Fine Art

Contemporary portraits also grace the Spring Selections exhibit. A mystery woman in a colorful explosion of Lego figures cast in resin, surrounded by 24-carat gold leaf structures is the inviting character created by Miss Bugs. Andrew Cotton's interpretation of Frida Kalho, Andy Warhol, and Keith Haring are eccentric and energetic portraits that pay tribute to modern day topics and historical legends. These works blend Street-art and Pop-art, but keep the use of bright and bold colors playful.

Miss Bugs Algorithm Moon, 2022 Lego figures cast in resin on wood and aluminium with 24-carat gold leaf | 68.50 x 47.20 in New River Fine Art

Like an irresistible laughter that brings abundant smiles, the visuals of each artists' chosen colors canvas the gallery, spreading cheery artistic intrigue. Spring is here and has added new life and new beauty to all that is.

New River Fine Art is South Florida's Premier Resource For Impressionistic, 20th Century Master, Pop, and Contemporary Art. The New River Fine Art Gallery infuses its impressive selection of Masterworks with fresh offerings from Contemporary Painters, Sculptors, and Glass Artists to create a collection that is both historically important and current with today's art market.

Stop by New River Fine Art at 822 E LAS OLAS BLVD FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301 to see the blissful Spring Selections exhibit.

For more information on Spring Selections please contact New River Fine Art at 954.524.2100 or visit the website at www.newriverfineart.com

Written by: Carly Conboy, New River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + Contemporary Staff