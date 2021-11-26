Miss Bugs at Art Miami

Miss Bugs | Algorithm Chamber Prisms 2021 | Hand cast polyurethane crystal resin on wood and aluminium - with aerosol and silk screen | 66.9 Courtesy of Burgess Modern + Contemporary

Miss Bugs is a London-based Street art duo founded in 2007 and is composed of "Miss" and "Bugs". They are known for their colorful and contemporary mixed-media artwork. Miss Bugs uses an array of techniques from silk screen printing to resin casting. Their most recent works are large-scale pieces, incorporating laser cut planes of wood, hundreds of small toys, and objects, and poured resin. Burgess Modern + Contemporary, a private fine art investment consulting firm will be representing them at Art Miami 2021 at Booth #AM333.

Miss Bugs’ kaleidoscopic patterns of resin-encapsulated razorblades, drug paraphernalia, and pop culture icons give a visual critique to contemporary times; generating artifacts revealing preferences mankind has made on modern advances.

Miss Bugs was originally coming from a background in photography and graphics. Working in partnership as a duo, they developed fast through spontaneous working methods of cutting and pasting existing images, “remixing and sampling classics” in art to create new pieces with their own mark. Miss Bugs started out marking small scale works on paper, using screen printing with hand-painted elements. They then started to work larger, making life-size cut-outs of characters to place in situ on the streets of London. These were left in place to become part of the cityscape and recorded through photography. Their most recent work includes large pieces, incorporating laser cut planes of wood, hundreds of small component objects and poured resin. Within these unique pieces, the resin holds and preserves complex networks of choice components, creating kaleidoscopic chambers of interconnected patterns.

Miss Bugs has exhibited in New York, San Francisco, LA, Paris, and London. Their artwork is also in several significant private collections around the world.



More of Miss Bugs work can be found at https://www.artsy.net/viewing-room/burgess-modern-and-contemporary-art-miami-2021-bm-plus-c-booth-number-am333/artworks