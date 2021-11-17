Miami, FL

David Salle OverUnder with Burgess Modern + Contemporary at Art Miami

New River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + Contemporary

David Salle is a contemporary American painter. A prominent Neo-Expressionist artist, his collage-like paintings feature overlapping imagery from a variety of sources, such as magazines, interior décor, and art history. Born in 1952 in Norman, OK, he earned both his BFA and MFA from the California Institute of the Arts. Salle's paintings can be found in the collections of the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, the Guggenheim Museum in New York, the Tate Gallery in London, the Art Institute of Chicago, and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., among others. Salle lives and works in Brooklyn, NY.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suv2F_0cyXfu5f00
David Salle OverUnderCourtesy of Burgess Modern + Contemporary

OverUnder is a new portfolio of five prints by American artist David Salle. In these new works a stylized tree vertically bisects the picture plane. A glum man in black and white striped clothes appears to have stopped a woman wearing a white bikini and dark sunglasses. Salle creates a screwball Garden of Eden replete with canonical symbolism and implied moral conflicts. The juxtaposed protagonists are inspired by the works of illustrator Peter Arno, whose cartoons exemplify the sophisticated visual style of The New Yorker magazine from 1925 to 1968.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XLcVZ_0cyXfu5f00
David Salle OverUnder PinkCourtesy of Burgess Modern + Contemporary

"A single tree acts as a visual divide or barrier between the sexes, men on one side, women on the other— the ambiguous relationship between the subjects and the sometimes-madcap situations in which they have found themselves ensures that the full story remains just beyond our grasp."

Burgess Modern + Contemporary, a fine art private advisory firm in Fort Lauderdale will be showcasing the OverUnder portfolio at their booth at Art Miami 2021, booth #AM333.

More information on Burgess Modern+ Contemporary at Art Miami, please visit https://www.artmiami.com/dealerdetails/311/burgess-modern-contemporary


Fine Art News and Reviews

