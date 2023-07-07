Bernalillo County Launches Media Campaign to Combat Illegal Dumping and Promote Convenient Disposal Options

Bernalillo County is launching a new media campaign to combat illegal dumping. The campaign, created by local ad agency Lavendr, emphasizes convenience and encourages residents to use iHaveTrash.com to find services for disposing of large items.

The initiative was funded by a $113,636 grant from the New Mexico Environmental Department. Bernalillo County is the most populous county in New Mexico, covering 1,160 square miles and serving over 676,000 residents.