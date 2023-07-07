Bernalillo, NM

Bernalillo County Launches Media Campaign to Combat Illegal Dumping and Promote Convenient Disposal Options

New Mexico Updates
Bernalillo County is launching a new media campaign to combat illegal dumping. The campaign, created by local ad agency Lavendr, emphasizes convenience and encourages residents to use iHaveTrash.com to find services for disposing of large items.

The initiative was funded by a $113,636 grant from the New Mexico Environmental Department. Bernalillo County is the most populous county in New Mexico, covering 1,160 square miles and serving over 676,000 residents.

Santa Fe County, NM

Governor Lujan Grisham Appoints Morgan Wood as Santa Fe County Magistrate Court Judge

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Morgan Wood, a prosecutor in the Children's Court in Santa Fe, to the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. Wood, 49, has 18 years of criminal law experience in New Mexico and graduated from the University of Denver College of Law in 2004.

New Mexico State

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Unveils $675 Million Plan to Bridge New Mexico's Digital Divide

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, along with Senior Advisor to the President Mitch Landrieu and other officials, held a press conference to announce plans to expand broadband access in the state. This comes after the Biden Administration and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law awarded New Mexico $675 million.

Taos, NM

Town of Taos Launches Destination Stewardship Plan in Partnership with CREST and George Washington University

The Town of Taos in New Mexico has partnered with the Center for Responsible Travel (CREST) and the George Washington University International Institute of Tourism Studies (GW) to launch a Destination Stewardship Plan (DSP).

Albuquerque, NM

APD Arrests Dylan Wolfe for Premeditated Murder at Albuquerque Hotel

Dylan Wolfe, aged 26, has been arrested by Albuquerque Police Department (APD) detectives for the murder of Edward Purviss III in 2021. The crime took place at a motel in the Foothills Area Command. Wolfe is accused of shooting Purviss in the early morning hours of April 9, 2021, inside a room at the Ramada/Amberly Suites located at 25 Hotel Circle NE. It was discovered that Wolfe owed Purviss money for illegal drugs and had set up a meeting to purchase more drugs as part of a premeditated plan to kill him. Investigators used cell phone and social media data, as well as interviews with associates, to establish that Wolfe was present at the hotel during the shooting, and that he had meticulously planned the murder to avoid getting caught.

Albuquerque, NM

City of Albuquerque Continues to Support Artists with Resiliency Residency Program

The City of Albuquerque's Department of Arts & Culture and the Urban Enhancement Trust Fund (UETF) have announced a new round of the Resiliency Residency Program. This program aims to support artists and their creative projects.

Las Vegas, NM

Road Closure on Hot Springs Blvd. from July 10th for Asphalt Replacement: Detours in Place

From July 10th, Hot Springs Blvd. will be closed from Taos Street to Bernalillo Street for asphalt replacement. Detours will be in place. Additionally, there will be detours on Baca Street between 3rd and 5th Streets. For more information, contact the City of Las Vegas Utilities Department. We apologize for any inconvenience.Visit here for more details.

Albuquerque, NM

Marital Problems Escalate: Woman Arrested for Husband's Murder

Erica Valdez has been arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, Joel Valdez, in Albuquerque. The couple had been experiencing marital problems for several months, with accusations of infidelity from both parties.

Albuquerque, NM

Man Charged with Murder at Copper Ridge Apartments: Dispute Over Woman Ends in Tragedy

Dorian McCuller, 42, has been charged with the murder of Richard Cabell on June 20, 2023, during a dispute over a woman. The shooting took place at the Copper Ridge Apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Belen, NM

Ensuring Safe Drinking Water in the City of Belen: Recent Violations and Remedies

The City of Belen is committed to providing safe drinking water and an adequate supply for residential, commercial, and fire protection needs. The most recent water quality report, required by NMENV, revealed violations in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters of 2022.

Albuquerque, NM

Mayor Keller Announces Key New Hires to Drive Albuquerque's Initiatives and Projects

The City of Albuquerque has made significant new hires in various departments to support important initiatives and projects. In the Aviation department, Gary Gilliard has been appointed as the Deputy Director. With over a decade of leadership experience in non-aeronautical airport areas, Gilliard has overseen airport concession programs at several major airports. He brings a wealth of knowledge in leasing, administration, marketing, public relations, and more, as well as a background in retail management.

Sandoval County, NM

Commissioner Presents Juneteenth Proclamation to Local Volunteer Amina Everett

Commissioner Joshua A. Jones presented Amina Everett with the County's Juneteenth Proclamation at a meeting of the Sandoval County Board of Commissioners. Other members present were Chair David J. Heil, Vice Chair Michael Meek, Commissioner Jay C. Block, and Commissioner Katherine A. Bruch.

Sandoval County, NM

Moody’s Upgrades Sandoval County Bond Ratings and Removes Negative Outlook

Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Sandoval County, NM's issuer rating and rating on the county's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds at Aa3. They have also upgraded the rating on the county's gross receipts tax (GRT) bonds to A1 from A2. The affirmation and upgrade affect approximately $13.9 million in GOULT bonds and $5 million in GRT bonds. The negative outlook has been removed.

Santa Fe, NM

Governor Appoints Hannah Riseley-White as Director of the Interstate Stream Commission

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Hannah Riseley-White as the new leader of the Interstate Stream Commission (ISC) in Santa Fe. Riseley-White has been with the ISC since 2014 and previously served as the Deputy Director. She holds degrees in politics and water resources management.

Belen, NM

Enroll Your Children in the Exciting 2nd Session of the 2023 Belen Summer Recreation Program

The City of Belen Recreation Department is inviting parents to enroll their children in the Second Session of the 2023 Summer Recreation Program. The session will run from July 10th to July 28th and promises to be filled with enjoyable activities.

Sandoval County, NM

Sandoval County Launches Online Application for Horse-Feeding Permits to Ensure Public Safety and Protect Free-Roaming Horses

Sandoval County Deputy County Manager, John Garcia, has announced that the Sandoval County Horse-feeding Permit Application will be available on the County's website from July 1, 2023.

New Mexico State

Expanding The Emergency Food Assistance Program in New Mexico: Improving Access in Remote and Low-Income Areas

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has awarded $924,895 to the New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) to improve the reach of The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) in remote, rural, tribal, and low-income areas.

Bernalillo, NM

Bernalillo County Commission Opens Applications for New Mexico House District 25 Seat

The Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners is seeking applications for the vacant New Mexico House of Representatives District 25 seat. The chosen candidate will serve until December 31, 2024, replacing Rep. Christine Trujillo who resigned effective July 1, 2023.

Bernalillo, NM

Keeping Pets Safe During Firework Displays: Tips from BernCo Animal Care Services

During the Fourth of July holiday, Bernalillo County and City of Albuquerque animal care officers experience an increase in the number of companion animals, especially dogs, being picked up.

Albuquerque, NM

Fire Safety Reminders and Exciting Details for Albuquerque's Freedom Fourth Event

The City of Albuquerque is reminding residents about the fire dangers as the annual Freedom Fourth event approaches. City officials are urging people to celebrate safely and responsibly, as Albuquerque is still at a high fire danger risk.

