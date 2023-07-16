Oakland, NJ

Oakland Borough Announces Road Closures and Infrastructure Updates for the Upcoming Week

The Borough of Oakland has announced roadwork updates for the upcoming week. Ramapo Valley Road at the intersections of Yawpo Avenue and West Oakland Avenue will be temporarily closed. This closure is expected to begin on or around a Tuesday and last through the following Wednesday, beginning each day at around 7:00 a.m. Despite the closure, one lane in both the northbound and southbound directions will remain open for through traffic.

Yawpo Avenue will also face closures in both directions between Ramapo Valley Road and Raritan Road. The authorities foresee traffic congestion as a result and urge residents to avoid this area if feasible. Another closure will be enforced on River Road from West Oakland Avenue to Spring Street, lasting for several days. Residents are advised to seek alternate routes during this period.

Inclusive infrastructure is also being considered, with the installation of Handicap ADA ramps along Ramapo Valley Road. This project is set to commence around the middle of the week and continue for several days. The work will start at Long Hill Road and progress northwards. Although minimal disruption is expected along Ramapo Valley Road, the authorities warn that side roads may be impacted.

PSE&G, a local utility provider, will also be conducting works on Hiawatha Boulevard for several days. The works will be carried out between the morning and afternoon hours. The impact on local traffic is expected to be minor.

In addition, PSE&G will be installing gas mains on Park Avenue. This operation is scheduled for several days, during the same morning to afternoon hours. As with the tie-ins on Hiawatha Boulevard, local traffic should only be slightly disrupted.

Scotch Plains, NJ

Scotch Plains Mayor Discusses Upcoming Developments and Initiatives in Town Hall Update

There are several developments coming out of the town hall for Scotch Plains. Following a recent Council meeting, multiple initiatives have been set in motion that will shape the next few months. One of the most significant of these is the issue of Brookside Park's improvement, which will be put to the voters in the November ballot. The recreational commission has been working diligently to devise a plan for the park's upgrade, which includes the addition of pickleball courts, improved walking trails with new foot bridges, and a refurbishment of the existing sports field. The plan to revamp Brookside Park is subject to a referendum, with the final decision resting with the township's voters.

Read full story
Franklin, NJ

2023 Third Quarter Property Tax Payments: Deadlines, Methods and Precautions for Franklin Township Homeowners

The third quarter property taxes for 2023 are scheduled to be due on August 1, 2023. However, there is an extended grace period until August 22nd. Homeowners are advised to exercise caution while making online payments through their bank's websites. It is important to use the tax account number and not the block and lot number.

Read full story
Fairfield, NJ

Two Suspects Arrested for Multiple Vehicle Burglaries in Fairfield

The Fairfield Police Department recently announced that two individuals, Ibn Chambers (19) and a minor (15), both of Newark, have been arrested on burglary charges. The charges are linked to several incidents that took place on July 13, 2023. During the early hours of that day, the suspects along with some unidentified individuals were reported to have entered or attempted to enter vehicles at five separate locations. Residents provided the police with video surveillance footage showing the suspects trying to open car doors in search of unlocked vehicles.

Read full story
1 comments
South Orange, NJ

School of Diplomacy Expands Faculty with Experts in Military and Homeland Security

The School of Diplomacy has announced the appointment of two new professors, Dr. Brandon Valeriano and Dr. Brendan Balestrieri, for the Fall 2023 semester. Both scholars specialize in international relations, with a specific focus on military issues and homeland security in the context of diplomacy. This hiring move is part of the School's ongoing efforts to broaden student learning opportunities.

Read full story
South Orange, NJ

Fulbright Scholar Catherine Tinker to Conduct Extensive Research on Guarani Aquifer Treaty Management

Catherine Tinker, J.D., J.S.D., an esteemed member of the School of Diplomacy and International Relations faculty since 2001, has been recognized as a Fulbright U.S. Scholar for 2023-24. As part of her Fulbright tenure, Tinker will be extending her expertise to the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) Law School in Porto Alegre, Brazil, where she will educate students on international law. Her time in Brazil will also be utilized for comprehensive research on a new regional treaty for managing transboundary fresh water in the Guarani Aquifer.

Read full story
Plainsboro Township, NJ

Renovated Mill Pond Park Unveiled with Enhanced Features and Facilities

Following years of planning, grant seeking and reconstruction, Mayor Cantu and other officials have reopened the Mill Pond Park on Maple Avenue. The park now boasts several enhancements, including an ADA accessible kayak dock, seating, signage, fencing, an information kiosk, and landscaping. The reconstruction of a culvert has also been undertaken, allowing water flow between different bodies of water in the pond.

Read full story
Linden, NJ

City of Linden's Zoning Board of Adjustment to Discuss Old Business and Potential Executive Sessions in July Meeting

A meeting of the City of Linden's Zoning Board of Adjustment has been scheduled. The meeting, which will be held in person, has been set for a Tuesday in July. The agenda will include official actions and possibly executive sessions.

Read full story
Ridgefield Park, NJ

Encore Videos from Chloe Umaña and Sweet Megg's Performances at the 2023 Summer Concert Series Available Online

The July 19 Summer Concert Series featured performances by Chloe Umaña and Sweet Megg. If you missed it, an abbreviated encore video of both performances is available for viewing.

Read full story
New Jersey State

Indigenous Voices in Reshaping History and Land Stewardship: Insights from the 2023 Planning and Redevelopment Conference

Chief Vincent Mann of the Turtle Clan of the Ramapough Lenape Nation spoke at the 2023 Planning and Redevelopment Conference about the importance of reconnecting with the land and preserving indigenous history. The conference session, entitled "Challenge Established Colonial Narratives of this Region’s History and Transform How We Communicate and Preserve indigenous History", sought to highlight the need to rewrite colonial history to reveal indigenous truths. The panelists, including Kerry Hardy, Jack Tchen, and Chief Mann, discussed the role that indigenous communities can play in developing a more resilient and equitable New Jersey.

Read full story
New Jersey State

Assessing New Jersey's Economic Resilience Amid Post-Pandemic Shifts and Potential Recession

As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic landscape has experienced significant changes including stimulus spending, inflation, supply chain disruptions, and high interest rates. In a keynote session at New Jersey's Planning and Redevelopment Conference, economist Jeff Otteau analyzed the economic outlook of New Jersey and the implications of these changes for real estate demand patterns.

Read full story
New Jersey State

Addressing Local Segregation: Strategies for Promoting Integration in New Jersey

New Jersey, despite being one of the most diverse states in the nation, is also one of the most segregated at the local level. The state has become more diverse over the last two decades, but individual towns and neighborhoods remain predominantly white or non-white, with few falling into the diverse range. The question now arises: How can this be changed to promote more stable integration? This issue was addressed in a session on “Promoting Integration at the Local Level” at the 2023 Planning and Redevelopment Conference.

Read full story
Jersey City, NJ

Preserving the Legacy of Transgender Icon Venus Pellagatti: A Historic Landmark in LGBTQ+ History

The recognition and preservation of the story of Venus Pellagatti, a Latinx transgender icon, have been discussed at the 2023 Planning and Redevelopment Conference. As an important figure in black, Latinx, and queer history, Venus's journey is essential to understanding and appreciating the struggles and triumphs of the LGBTQ+ community. Her childhood home in Jersey City has recently been designated as a historic landmark, a testament to her enduring legacy. The discussions at the conference were centered around the importance of preserving such histories to prevent injustices from being repeated.

Read full story
New Jersey State

Promoting Equitable Access: The Role of Transit-Friendly Planning and TOD in New Jersey

NJ Transit's transit-friendly planning is a proactive approach focused on allowing people to live, work, and play without needing a car. This is an integral part of smart growth as it improves transit equity and reduces carbon emissions. However, most of New Jersey's municipalities were designed for the automobile, leaving those without cars unable to access essential services. Transit-friendly planning and transit-oriented development (TOD) are aimed at improving this situation by promoting development, public transit ridership, and walkable communities.

Read full story
Mantua Township, NJ

Eagle Scout Project Leads to Inclusive Picnic Tables at Chestnut Branch Park

Mantua Township has introduced ADA-friendly picnic tables at Chestnut Branch Park. The Township Committee supported the endeavor, with significant assistance from Evan Godsey through his Eagle Scout project. The new tables are expected to enhance the park's inclusivity and ambiance.

Read full story
Little Silver, NJ

Golf Coach Accused of Inappropriate Conduct with Student During Training Session

A local golf instructor is facing charges of inappropriately touching one of his students, according to a joint announcement by Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago and Little Silver Police Chief Paul Halpin. The instructor, Paul Kaster, has been charged with third-degree Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact. The incident is said to have occurred at Kaster’s training center and involved an adult female student under the age of 21.

Read full story
1 comments
Middlesex County, NJ

Middlesex County Man Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Arrange Sexual Encounter with Minor for Cash

A man from Middlesex County has been arrested for allegedly attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with a minor in exchange for cash, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. The man, known as Martin Klose, 64, of Woodbridge, is facing charges including second-degree Luring, second-degree Sexual Assault, and third-degree Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The charges were a result of an investigation carried out by the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and High Tech Bureau.

Read full story
Linden, NJ

Job Opportunities: City of Linden Accepting Applications for Various Positions

The City of Linden is accepting applications for several positions which must be returned via email or mail to the City Clerks' Office. All applications must be postmarked by the deadline or they will be returned to the applicant. Submissions must be completed at the time of submission and should include resumes, proof of qualifications, and any additional documents.

Read full story
Brenham, TX

Remembering Carrie Ann Wright Cate: A Passionate Entomologist and Loving Family Member

Carrie Ann Wright Cate, 69, sister of Canon Andrew Wright, passed away on May 1, 2023 after a long-term illness. She was surrounded by her loved ones at her home near Brenham, Texas. Carrie is survived by her mother, Marcia Wright, her siblings, Catherine Wright, Ken Wright, and Andrew Wright, her longtime partner Kim Campbell, her daughter Crystallyn Cate, and her numerous grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Mikel Cate, her grandson Johnathan, and her father Ken Wright Jr.

Read full story
Middlesex, NJ

Victor the Rock Snake's Remarkable Growth: Celebrating Community Art in Middlesex This Summer

Victor, the Rock Snake, has grown remarkably to a length of 100 feet and is composed of over 300 stones. This progress places him past the second lamp post, extending to the vicinity of the boat house. A special thanks goes to the Department of Public Works for their contribution.

Read full story
Cherry Hill, NJ

New Jersey's First Social Determinants of Health Hackathon to be Hosted by Cooper University Health Care

Cooper University Health Care will host the first New Jersey Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) Hackathon, aiming to find innovative ways to use health information technology to improve healthcare access and outcomes for underserved and marginalized populations. The event will bring together stakeholders from across New Jersey, including IT and healthcare professionals, social workers, educators, and entrepreneurs, among others. The initiative aims to bridge the social divide through health IT, offering opportunities for inventors, investors, and entrepreneurs.

Read full story

