Oakland Borough Announces Road Closures and Infrastructure Updates for the Upcoming Week

The Borough of Oakland has announced roadwork updates for the upcoming week. Ramapo Valley Road at the intersections of Yawpo Avenue and West Oakland Avenue will be temporarily closed. This closure is expected to begin on or around a Tuesday and last through the following Wednesday, beginning each day at around 7:00 a.m. Despite the closure, one lane in both the northbound and southbound directions will remain open for through traffic.

Yawpo Avenue will also face closures in both directions between Ramapo Valley Road and Raritan Road. The authorities foresee traffic congestion as a result and urge residents to avoid this area if feasible. Another closure will be enforced on River Road from West Oakland Avenue to Spring Street, lasting for several days. Residents are advised to seek alternate routes during this period.

Inclusive infrastructure is also being considered, with the installation of Handicap ADA ramps along Ramapo Valley Road. This project is set to commence around the middle of the week and continue for several days. The work will start at Long Hill Road and progress northwards. Although minimal disruption is expected along Ramapo Valley Road, the authorities warn that side roads may be impacted.

PSE&G, a local utility provider, will also be conducting works on Hiawatha Boulevard for several days. The works will be carried out between the morning and afternoon hours. The impact on local traffic is expected to be minor.

In addition, PSE&G will be installing gas mains on Park Avenue. This operation is scheduled for several days, during the same morning to afternoon hours. As with the tie-ins on Hiawatha Boulevard, local traffic should only be slightly disrupted.