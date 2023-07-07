Updates on Pinelands Commission, Municipal Council, and Forestry Service: June 2023

Last month, there were no significant meetings at the Pinelands Commission, except for the regular Commission meeting on June 9. During this meeting, 26 ordinances were certified, most of which were related to adopting new Pinelands stormwater management rules. The Forestry Service of the NJDEP made revisions to the Allen & Oswego Road forestry plan in the Bass River State Forest, including adjustments to protect snake sites and allow herbicide use. These changes were deemed satisfactory by Pinelands Commission staff, PPA, and NJ Conservation Foundation staff.

Commissioner Irick discussed the need for consistent approval of wells in conjunction with fire breaks to aid firefighters in fighting fires. The Pinelands Commission acquired two plug-in hybrid Jeep Wranglers, as finding affordable electric vehicles with sufficient range for the science team's fieldwork was challenging due to range anxiety and lack of charging options in remote locations.

The Pinelands Municipal Council has not met for nine months, and there is limited information available about its current members. PPA hopes to revitalize and strengthen the council, as mandated by its by-laws. There have been concerns about towns not paying their dues and limited attendance at meetings, which limits the council's effectiveness. If the current council does not fulfill its responsibilities, there may be a need to reconstitute a new version of it, potentially involving representation from environmental commissions or green teams.

The municipal council's role is to review changes to the Pinelands Comprehensive Management Plan and facilitate communication between municipal leaders and the Pinelands Commission. Collaboration and idea-sharing at the township level are crucial in addressing challenges posed by climate change and improving municipal management in the context of the Pinelands.