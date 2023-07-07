Supporting Local Restaurants: Summer Restaurant Week 2023 by Burlington County Bridge Commission

New Jersey Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23cSUK_0nIggFUH00

The Burlington County Bridge Commission's office of Economic Development is announcing Summer Restaurant Week 2023, which will take place from August 20th to 26th.

County Commissioners, State Senator Troy Singleton, and the Burlington County Chamber of Commerce will be visiting and promoting local restaurants to showcase them.

This initiative aims to support small businesses in the community.

Restaurants are encouraged to register at the provided link with no fee or additional requirements.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in New Jersey

908 followers

More from New Jersey Updates

Plainfield, NJ

Investigation Underway into Fatal Stabbing at Plainfield Train Station

The Union County Prosecutor's Office, New Jersey Transit Police, and Plainfield Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred at the Plainfield Train Station.

Read full story
Camden, NJ

Roadwork and Maintenance Projects in Camden County to Impact Traffic this Weekend

The Camden County Department of Public Works in Lindenwold, NJ is responsible for maintaining over 1,200 miles of county roadway and 50 bridges. They focus on improving safety for motorists and pedestrians through various projects and maintenance tasks such as pothole repairs, street sweeping, grass cutting, and storm drainage upkeep.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
Woodbury, NJ

Changes to July City Council Meeting Date and Agenda

A Special Council Meeting is scheduled by the Mayor and Council of the City of Woodbury on July 12 at 6:30 pm to discuss the LGAP Grant Application, Third Quarter Taxes, and a Shared Service Agreement.

Read full story
Lehigh Acres, FL

Women Sentenced to Prison for Child Endangerment and Other Crimes

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer has announced that Helecia Morris, 41, of Brick Township, has been sentenced to eight years in New Jersey State Prison (NJSP), while Donna Jung, 57, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, has been sentenced to seven years in NJSP. Both were found guilty of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in connection with incidents that occurred between April 1, 2015, and January 9, 2016, in Brick Township.

Read full story
Roseland, NJ

Governor Murphy Signs Legislation to Combat Auto Thefts in New Jersey: Mayor Spango Supports Efforts

Mayor Spango attended a bill signing ceremony in Long Branch, where Governor Murphy signed several pieces of legislation aimed at combating auto theft in New Jersey. The bills, sponsored by various senators, aim to increase penalties for those committing auto theft crimes and establish new crimes related to auto theft trafficking networks.

Read full story
1 comments
Roxbury Township, NJ

Reviving Boat Shrink Wrap Recycling: Lake Hopatcong's Sustainable Partnership with Ultra-Poly

Boat owners on Lake Hopatcong used to have a boat shrink wrap recycling program at Lee’s County Park Marina, provided by the Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority. However, the program was discontinued in 2020 due to rising costs and challenging recycling markets.

Read full story
Hopatcong, NJ

Supporting the Lake and Community: Waves of Gratitude for Gala & Auction Sponsors

The Lake Hopatcong Foundation held a successful gala and auction fundraiser thanks to the support of sponsors. These sponsors, including businesses, organizations, and individuals, understand the importance of supporting the lake and community.

Read full story
Camden County, NJ

Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Girl, Zaniya Roche, in North Camden

The Camden County Police Department is searching for Zaniya Roche, a 14-year-old girl missing from North Camden. She was last seen wearing a black tube top, blue jeans, and black Vans shoes.

Read full story
1 comments
Newark, NJ

Governor Murphy Honors Fallen Newark Firefighters with Flag Directive

Governor Phil Murphy has signed Executive Order No. 335, ordering flags to be flown at half-staff on July 7, 2023, in honor of Newark firefighters Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks, Jr. who died while battling a fire on a cargo ship.

Read full story
Oakland, NJ

Road Closure Announced for Ramapo Valley Road at Yawpo Avenue and West Oakland Avenue Intersection Due to Sewer Plant Decommissioning Project

Starting on July 10, 2023, as part of the Sewer Plant Decommissioning Project, Ramapo Valley Road will be closed. The closure will affect the right lane of northbound traffic at the intersections of Yawpo Avenue and West Oakland Avenue.

Read full story
1 comments
Tenafly, NJ

Mayor Mark Zinna Announces Exciting July Events in Tenafly, New Jersey

The mayor of Tenafly, New Jersey, Mark Zinna, provides a news update for the community. He announces that the town's Independence Day celebration will be held on Saturday, July 8. The day will begin at Roosevelt Common with amusements, games, food, and fun from 10 am to 2:30 pm. In the evening, there will be a pre-fireworks concert featuring live performances from the School of Rock and Divinity Roxx. The fireworks display will follow the concert at approximately 9:00 pm. The rain date for the celebration is Sunday, July 9.

Read full story
New Jersey State

Funding Available for New Jersey Communities Addressing Mental Health Needs

The New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute's Mayors Wellness Campaign (MWC) and the New Jersey State League of Municipalities are offering funding for communities addressing local mental health needs.

Read full story
Camden, NJ

Camden County Health Department Offers COVID-19 Vaccines at Multiple Locations, Encourages Timely Doses

The Camden County Department of Health and Human Services will be administering COVID-19 vaccines at various locations across the county. Commissioner Virginia Betteridge emphasizes the importance of staying up to date with vaccine doses.

Read full story
Evesham Township, NJ

Important Dates for Evesham Residents: July 2023 Bulk Trash Collection Schedule

Evesham residents in Zones 1 and 2 can expect their quarterly pickup for BULK trash items to take place from July 10 to July 14, while residents in Zones 3 and 4 will have their pickup from July 17 to July 21. It is important for residents to have their bulk items placed curbside by 6 a.m. on the Monday of their designated bulk week in July. By the end of their bulk week, all residents' items will be collected.

Read full story
Somerset County, NJ

Warrenbrook Pool Overcomes Challenges to Open on July 8

The Warrenbrook Pool in Warren Township, NJ will be opening on July 8, following a challenging 2022 season that was impacted by pool leaks and a national lifeguard shortage. Eight new lifeguards have been recruited and trained, allowing the pool to open four days a week.

Read full story
Somerset County, NJ

Immerse Yourself in Revolutionary History at 'History on the Green' in Somerville

The second annual "History on the Green" event will take place in downtown Somerville, New Jersey on Saturday, July 22. Located on the historic Courthouse Green on Main Street, the event aims to bring Revolutionary War history to life.

Read full story
1 comments
Somerset County, NJ

Afternoon Shuttle DASH 851 Canceled for July 7, Other Routes Still Operating

Somerset County Transportation has announced that the DASH 851 shuttle will not be running this afternoon. However, the DASH 852 shuttle and other routes will operate as usual. Somerset County Transportation provides transportation services for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and the general public along fixed routes. For more information, contact Somerset County Transportation or visit their website.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
Camden, NJ

Managing Camden County's Septic and Well Systems: Regulations, Reviews, and Certificates

Camden County's Septic and Well unit handles sewage disposal system plan reviews, installations, repairs, and compliance certificates. They also review private portable wells and distribute information related to the Private Well Testing Act.

Read full story
Newark, NJ

Governor Murphy Honors Fallen Newark Firefighters with Flag Directive

Governor Phil Murphy has signed Executive Order No. 335, ordering flags to be flown at half-staff on July 7, 2023, in honor of Newark firefighters Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks, Jr. who died while battling a fire on a cargo ship.

Read full story
1 comments
Margate City, NJ

Important Information for Margate City Residents: 2023/2024 Property Tax Bills and Payment Options

The Final 2023/Preliminary 2024 Property Tax Bills for Margate City residents will be mailed out in mid-July 2023. The tax rate will be determined by the Atlantic County Tax Board.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy