Supporting Local Restaurants: Summer Restaurant Week 2023 by Burlington County Bridge Commission

The Burlington County Bridge Commission's office of Economic Development is announcing Summer Restaurant Week 2023, which will take place from August 20th to 26th.
County Commissioners, State Senator Troy Singleton, and the Burlington County Chamber of Commerce will be visiting and promoting local restaurants to showcase them.
This initiative aims to support small businesses in the community.
Restaurants are encouraged to register at the provided link with no fee or additional requirements.Visit here for more details
