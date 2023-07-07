North Wildwood Residents Save Big on Flood Insurance Premiums with Class 6 Rating

The City of North Wildwood has received a letter from FEMA and Federal Insurance and Mitigation Administration CRS Coordinator William Lesser, stating that the city will retain its current Class 6 rating in the National Flood Insurance Program's Community Rating System.

This means that residents may be eligible for a 20 percent discount on NFIP policies issued or renewed from April 1, 2024.

The rating and savings are a result of flood mitigation efforts, including flood warnings, drainage system maintenance, outreach projects, and other activities.

North Wildwood has saved residents approximately $797,000 per year on flood insurance premiums.