The Cape May County Department of Mosquito Control plans to treat areas of Cape May County to control adult mosquitoes using various insecticides. Spraying by truck may occur on July 7 between 3am and 8am. Town Bank in Lower Township may be sprayed. For inquiries, contact (609) 465-9038 between 7am and 3pm.

