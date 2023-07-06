Stay Cool and Safe: Protecting Yourself Against Heat-Related Illness in Atlantic County, New Jersey

Health officials in Atlantic County, New Jersey, are urging residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses during the hot and humid months of July and August.

Hyperthermia, or heat-related illness, occurs when the body is unable to properly cool down in extreme heat, leading to a rapid rise in body temperature. Symptoms include hot, dry skin, absence of sweat, rapid pulse, delirium, and unconsciousness.

Those most at risk include the elderly, infants, outdoor laborers, overweight individuals, and people with mental illness, asthma, heart disease, or lung diseases.

It is important to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned places, and avoid caffeine and alcohol. Other advice includes checking on the elderly, dressing children appropriately, not leaving children or pets in cars, reducing physical activity, wearing loose and light-colored clothing, consulting a health provider about salt tablets and medication risks, and providing pets with water and shade.