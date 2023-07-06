Governor Murphy Establishes Larry Doby Day: Honoring a Trailblazer in Desegregating Professional Baseball

Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey has signed a joint resolution designating July 5th as Larry Doby Day, in honor of Lawrence “Larry” Eugene Doby, a pioneer in desegregating professional baseball in the United States.

Doby, a New Jersey native, excelled in multiple sports during his time at Eastside High School in Paterson. He played for the Newark Eagles, catching the attention of professional teams, despite the fact that baseball was limited to white men at the time.

On July 5th, 1947, Doby joined the Cleveland Indians and became the first African American baseball player in the American League. Governor Murphy commended Doby's legacy and highlighted the importance of desegregating baseball as a significant chapter in the civil rights movement.

The bill was sponsored by Senators Teresa Ruiz and Nellie Pou, as well as Assemblymembers Benjie E. Wimberly and Shavonda Sumter. Doby's accomplishments and impact on the fight against racism have been recognized by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and through a bronze statue near the Cleveland Guardians' Progressive Field.