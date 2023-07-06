Governor Murphy Establishes Larry Doby Day: Honoring a Trailblazer in Desegregating Professional Baseball

New Jersey Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HlUgK_0nICtbJ800

Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey has signed a joint resolution designating July 5th as Larry Doby Day, in honor of Lawrence “Larry” Eugene Doby, a pioneer in desegregating professional baseball in the United States.

Doby, a New Jersey native, excelled in multiple sports during his time at Eastside High School in Paterson. He played for the Newark Eagles, catching the attention of professional teams, despite the fact that baseball was limited to white men at the time.

On July 5th, 1947, Doby joined the Cleveland Indians and became the first African American baseball player in the American League. Governor Murphy commended Doby's legacy and highlighted the importance of desegregating baseball as a significant chapter in the civil rights movement.

The bill was sponsored by Senators Teresa Ruiz and Nellie Pou, as well as Assemblymembers Benjie E. Wimberly and Shavonda Sumter. Doby's accomplishments and impact on the fight against racism have been recognized by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and through a bronze statue near the Cleveland Guardians' Progressive Field.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in New Jersey

1K followers

More from New Jersey Updates

Franklin, NJ

Franklin Township Police Department Celebrates Success of Annual Youth Academy: Building Trust and Positive Relationships with Law Enforcement

The recent success of the Franklin Township Police Department's 13th annual Police Youth Academy was celebrated at the Franklin Middle School’s Sampson G. Smith Campus. The academy, which targets students from 8th to 12th grade, aims to foster positive relationships between law enforcement and young people. It promotes understanding, trust, and mutual respect between the two groups.

Read full story
Oakland, NJ

Orange and Rockland Utilities Offer Energy-Saving Tips Amid Heatwave

Orange and Rockland Utilities (O&R) has offered suggestions to its customers to help them beat the heat and save on energy costs during a heatwave. The utility firm advises customers to manage their air conditioning use effectively. This includes turning off or lowering air conditioning while away from home or at work, and setting the air conditioner to the highest temperature that still provides comfort and meets health requirements. They also suggest closing all doors and windows while the air conditioner is running to maximize cooling efficiency, and carrying out heat-producing activities like cooking and baking during cooler parts of the day.

Read full story
New Jersey State

New Jersey Governor Signs Law for Humane Treatment of Livestock, Prohibiting Inhumane Confinement

Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey has signed a law requiring the State Board of Agriculture and the Department of Agriculture to establish rules and regulations regarding the confinement, care, and treatment of breeding pigs and calves raised for veal. The new rules, which must be adopted within 180 days of the signing, will impose penalties on those who violate them. The legislation prohibits confinement in spaces that restrict the animals' ability to move freely, groom themselves, and maintain visual contact with other animals.

Read full story
New Jersey State

New Jersey Governor Leads Economic Mission to Strengthen Trade Ties with Japan and South Korea

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has announced a nine-day, multi-country economic mission to East Asia in October, which will include visits to Japan and South Korea. The announcement was made during an economic forum with Tom Bracken of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce. The mission aims to strengthen the investment and trade ties between New Jersey and these two Asian countries. New Jersey is home to a significant Asian American population, including a large number of Korean Americans, and shares vital economic, academic, and cultural partnerships with both Japan and South Korea.

Read full story
New Jersey State

New Jersey Governor Enacts Law Enhancing Protections and Care for Animals Subject to Cruelty Violations

Governor Phil Murphy has signed a law strengthening protections for animals in New Jersey. The new legislation (S-981/A-2354) establishes procedures for the seizure, care, and forfeiture of animals involved in animal cruelty violations. Under the new law, courts can issue a warrant allowing law enforcement officers to enter private property and take custody of an animal if there is probable cause to believe an animal cruelty violation has occurred. In urgent cases, officers can do this without a warrant.

Read full story
1 comments
Linden, NJ

8th Ward Community Reunion: A Day of Games, Music, and Unity at Dorothy Ford Park

A community reunion event, open to all ages and fraternities, is set to take place at Dorothy Ford Park. The event will feature numerous attractions such as a gaming truck, youth games, face painting, caricatures, food vendors, guest community speakers and music performances.

Read full story
Mercer County, NJ

Mercer County Secures Over $1M Grant for Route 29 Boulevard Redesign Project

Mercer County, New Jersey, has been awarded a $1.016 million planning grant to evaluate concepts for re-designing Route 29 in Trenton. The funding, approved by the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission (DVRPC), will support local concept development for the boulevard project. The grant came from the Surface Transportation Block Grant Funds, and Mercer County will manage the project.

Read full story
Trenton, NJ

Trenton City Makes Significant Progress in Annual Paving Season, Enhances Road Safety

The City of Trenton is making significant progress in its annual paving season, with several streets and alleyways already completed. The Department of Public Works has paved 16 streets and 5 alleyways, as well as installed 32 speed humps. These extensive efforts have included notable locations such as Franklin Street, Park Avenue, and Melrose Avenue, amongst others.

Read full story
Union County, NJ

Inclusive Art Event 'Paint by the Pond' for Special Needs Residents to be Held in Union County

The Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Town of Westfield have partnered to host an inclusive art event, Paint by the Pond, specifically for residents with special needs. The event, to be held at Mindowaskin Park, is designed to celebrate the power of art and inclusivity. Commissioner Chairman Sergio Granados expressed his excitement for the event, highlighting it as a platform where residents of all ages can showcase their creativity and talent, or simply enjoy a day outside with friends and family.

Read full story
Pennsauken Township, NJ

Public Hearing for Proposed Chestnut Ave. Rails to Trails Project in Pennsauken Township on August 17

Pennsauken Township will hold a public hearing for the proposed Chestnut Ave. Rails to Trails Project. The hearing will take place during the Township Committee meeting, to be held on the second floor of the Township Municipal Building. The aim of the hearing is to provide residents and interested parties with the opportunity to ask questions and give feedback on the project.

Read full story
Hillsborough Township, NJ

Hillsborough Seeks Local Replacement After Grinch Steals Annual Christmas Tree

The annual tree lighting in Hillsborough Township is under threat as the Grinch has stolen the Christmas tree. The Parks & Recreation Department is urgently seeking a replacement tree within the township to preserve the tradition and ensure the holiday season is not disrupted.

Read full story
Manalapan Township, NJ

Former PTA Treasurer Accused of Stealing Over $12,000 From School Funds in Manalapan

A woman from Manalapan has been criminally charged with stealing over $12,000 from an elementary school's Parent Teacher Association (PTA) funds, according to an announcement made by Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. The woman, Roxanne Blasucci, who served as the PTA treasurer for Taylor Mills School, is facing charges of third-degree Theft by Unlawful Taking and fourth-degree Uttering a Forged Instrument.

Read full story
1 comments
Middle Township, NJ

Middle Township 2023 Tax Bills Dispatch Set for End of July, Extension Granted for 3rd Quarter Payments

The Middle Township Final 2023/Preliminary 2024 Tax Bill is slated for dispatch by the end of July 2023. An extension has been granted for the 3rd quarter taxes, pushing the deadline to August 31, 2023, due to a delay.

Read full story
Somerset County, NJ

Somerset County's DASH 851 Shuttle Service Suspended for July 26; Other Routes Continue As Scheduled

Somerset County Transportation has announced that the DASH 851 shuttle will not be operating today. This shuttle typically serves New Brunswick, Bound Brook and Franklin. Despite this, the DASH 852 shuttle and other scheduled routes will continue to operate as normal.

Read full story
Newark, NJ

The Summer of Sabbath: A Journey of Rest, Reflection, and Shared Spiritual Growth

Canon Margo Peckham Clark of the Episcopal Diocese of Newark discusses the Summer of Sabbath, a concept promoted by the Bishop, urging participants to make a conscious effort to rest, relax, and reconnect. This follows the teachings of Walter Brueggemann, who contrasts God's restfulness with the world's restlessness. Clark encourages the audience to reflect on their progress, observing changes in their thoughts, feelings, and impact on their lives. This introspection, she argues, is a vital element of spiritual growth, allowing individuals to quieten their minds and spirits and deepen their relationship with God.

Read full story
Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City Introduces Free 24/7 Secure Public Bike Storage to Promote Greener Commuting and Reduce Traffic

Jersey City Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Department of Infrastructure have announced the activation of free 24/7 secure public bike storage. This initiative, part of the Fulop Administration's wider mobility efforts, aims to provide greener commuting options and reduce vehicular traffic. Secure storage is being offered at no cost to Jersey City and is available to all users, including bicycles and micromobility vehicles, through Oonee. The first two storage locations will be at the Danforth Avenue Light Rail Station and McGinley Square.

Read full story
Oakland, NJ

Oakland Public Library Serves as Cooling Center Amidst Heat Wave

During a heat wave, the Borough of Oakland is reminding residents about a cooling center open to the public. The center is located at the Oakland Public Library. The library offers air-conditioned seating and charging facilities for mobile devices. The center aims to help individuals without air conditioning access, for whom extreme heat can pose serious health risks.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
Union County, NJ

$33 Million Investment Announced for Union County Vocational-Technical Schools Expansion and Upgrades

The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced a significant financial investment of $33 million in the Union County Vocational-Technical Schools (UCVTS). This investment will be used to upgrade and expand the facilities on the UCVTS campus. The announcement was made at the school’s Board of Education meeting by Senate President Nicholas Scutari, alongside Union County Commissioner Chairman Sergio Granados, Vice-Chairwoman Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded, Commissioners Lourdes Leon, Bette Jane Kowalski, as well as school leaders and students.

Read full story
Oakland, NJ

Stomp it Out! New Jersey's Campaign to Curb Spotted Lanternfly Infestation

The state Department of Agriculture has initiated its “Stomp it Out! Stop the Spotted Lanternfly!” campaign in response to the threat of an influx of the destructive insects in the upcoming summer season. The spotted lanternfly, while not harmful to humans or animals, has the capacity to feed on around 70 different forms of vegetation and trees, causing significant damage to agricultural lands.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlantic County, NJ

Atlantic County Health Officials Advise Precautions Against Heat-Related Illness Amidst Anticipated Heat Wave

As a potential heat wave is expected to hit Atlantic County from Thursday to Saturday, with temperatures reaching the mid 90s and heat indexes exceeding 100 degrees, health officials are urging residents and visitors to take precautions against heat-related illnesses. Those particularly at risk include the elderly, infants and young children, outdoor workers, overweight individuals, people with mental illness, and those suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases. Pets are also prone to the effects of heat.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy