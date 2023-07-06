Birds, Butterflies, and Public Works: Exploring Franklin Township's Native Grasslands

The Franklin Township Open Space Advisory Committee and New Jersey Audubon Society are inviting people to join them for a Birds and Butterflies Walk. Participants should bring their own binoculars and water, dress appropriately for the weather, and use sun and tick protection. Although the event is free, registration is encouraged.
To learn more about the John Clyde Memorial Native Grasslands Preserves, visit the Franklin Township Facility Directory.Visit here for more details
This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.
Comments / 0