Heat Wave Safety: Protecting Yourself and Others from Extreme Heat

All-time heat records are being broken across the US, posing a risk to pregnant women, newborns, children, older individuals, and those with certain medical conditions. To stay safe, it is advised to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities, seek shade when outside, rest in air-conditioned spaces, and take cool showers.

Pets should also be protected from the heat, and never left in hot cars. Symptoms of heat stroke include weakness, lack of sweating, throbbing headaches, nausea, dizziness, and vomiting, in which case emergency services should be called.