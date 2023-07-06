Hopewell, NJ

Heat Wave Safety: Protecting Yourself and Others from Extreme Heat

All-time heat records are being broken across the US, posing a risk to pregnant women, newborns, children, older individuals, and those with certain medical conditions. To stay safe, it is advised to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities, seek shade when outside, rest in air-conditioned spaces, and take cool showers.

Pets should also be protected from the heat, and never left in hot cars. Symptoms of heat stroke include weakness, lack of sweating, throbbing headaches, nausea, dizziness, and vomiting, in which case emergency services should be called.

Allendale, NJ

Allendale Borough Mayor and Council Scheduled to Meet July 20, 2023: Public Participation Encouraged

The Mayor and Council of the Borough of Allendale have scheduled a meeting on July 20, 2023. This in-person event will take place at the Allendale Municipal Building, starting with a Work Session at 7:30 p.m., followed by a Regular Session in the Council Chambers located on the second floor. Public comments will be allowed at designated times during both sessions.

Allendale, NJ

Allendale Land Use Board to Resume In-Person Meetings on July 19, 2023, Following End of Public Health Emergency

Governor Murphy's Executive Order 244 has ended the Public Health Emergency, prompting changes to the operation of public meetings. As a result, the Land Use Board of the Borough of Allendale will conduct its July 19, 2023 meeting in-person at the Allendale Municipal Building. The Regular Session will commence at 7:30 p.m. in the Mayor and Council Chambers, with opportunities for public comment at specific times.

Mount Arlington, NJ

Join the Effort to Protect Lake Hopatcong: Volunteer for Planting Event Aimed at Improving Water Quality

The Lake Hopatcong Commission and Princeton Hydro are recruiting volunteers for a planting event on Wednesday, July 19. The aim is to plant 400 native species at Memorial Pond, Mount Arlington. This is an opportunity for individuals to contribute positively to the water quality of Lake Hopatcong.

New Jersey State

New Jersey Boosts Manufacturing Voucher Program with Additional $20M Funding to Encourage Modernization and Efficiency

Governor Phil Murphy today announced an additional $20 million in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget to support the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s (NJEDA) New Jersey Manufacturing Voucher Program (MVP). This funding increase brings the program’s total financial backing to $53 million. The MVP was developed in 2022 as a pilot program that provides manufacturers with vouchers to purchase necessary equipment to improve their operations and upgrade their businesses.

Camden, NJ

Camden County Health Department to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines and Boosters Countywide

Next week, the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services is set to travel across the county to administer COVID-19 vaccines. The move is in line with the department's push to encourage residents to stay updated on their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, who is the liaison to the Department, has emphasized the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

2023-2024 Tax Bills Dispatched on July 13: Homeowners Advised to Meet August 1 Deadline to Avoid Penalties

The 2023-2024 Tax Bills were sent out on July 13, 2023, with a due date of August 1, 2023. Homeowners who have recently paid off their mortgages and received an “Advice Copy Only” bill should use it for payment, even if it states “Do Not Pay”. This is due to a possible delay in recording and updating information at the County level.

Franklin, NJ

National Night Out: A Night of Community Unity, Safety Awareness, and Fun in Franklin Township

National Night Out (NNO), a community-wide event that fosters relationships between law enforcement and citizens, promotes awareness, safety, and community unity through games, music, and other activities. The event, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2023, is a drug and crime prevention initiative. The upcoming NNO will involve shutting down the municipal complex for a fun-filled evening.

Millburn, NJ

Old Short Hills Road Closure for Sewer Repair Project from July 14-21

A sewer repair project on Old Short Hills Road, between Fox Hill Lane and East Hartshorn Drive, is set to commence on July 14 and last until July 21. Construction work, weather permitting, will take place Monday through Friday, between 9 am to 3 pm.

Fredon Township, NJ

Fredon Township Land Use Board Meeting: Legal Representation, Application Hearings, and Reappointments

The Township of Fredon held a Land Use Board Meeting on July 17, 2023, in compliance with the Open Public Meetings Act. The meeting stipulated that if an applicant is a partnership or corporation, representation by an attorney is a must. The meeting also had set times beyond which no new applications or testimonies would be heard.

Woodbury, NJ

Pre-Register and Pay Online for the 2023 Woodbury Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show

The text invites everyone to a car, truck, and motorcycle show on South Broad Street. The show, which is professionally judged, welcomes all vehicles. Pre-registrations can be made online through the provided website, with credit card payments accepted until noon on August 29.

Union County, NJ

Union County Combats Car Theft Surge with New Partnership and Public Vigilance: Councilman Roc White Updates

Despite the commendable efforts of the Scotch Plains Police Department, the community continues to grapple with persistent car thefts. The local law enforcement has been coordinating with the Union County Prosecutor's Office and the Union County Police Chiefs Associations to combat this rampant issue. The county has taken additional steps to address the problem, including forging a partnership with Union County Crime Stoppers. This collaboration will enable residents of Scotch Plains to anonymously report any information related to car thefts and burglaries.

New Jersey State

Changes in New Jersey's Education Policies Following Political Shift, Local Initiatives and National Trends

In recent years, there has been a political backlash to COVID-era school shutdowns and masking policies in New Jersey. As a result, candidates who campaigned on a promise to increase parental influence in public school operations and challenge state mandates and certain curricula were elected in 2021 and 2022. Their promises signify a change in the dynamics of how public schools are managed, potentially leading to more localized control.

Middlesex, NJ

Urgent Call for Resident Participation at GBFCC Meeting to Address Delays in Green Brook Flood Control Project

The Green Brook Flood Control Commission (GBFCC) will be hosting a meeting on Saturday, August 5th, at 9:30 am at the American Legion Pavilion in Middlesex. This meeting will be the sole in-person one and the only one to take place in Middlesex in the foreseeable future. Representatives from GBFCC, the US Army Corp of Engineers, and the construction company project leaders will be present to hear the community's concerns.

Celebrating the Role of Psychologists in Healthcare on National Psychologist Appreciation Day

National Psychologist Appreciation Day is a yearly event held on July 14 to draw attention to the significant role psychologists play in enhancing health, wellbeing, and society. Psychologists, like those at Cooper, collaborate with their counterparts in other health care centers worldwide, utilizing their in-depth knowledge of behavioral science in every aspect of healthcare. This includes research, clinical care, wellness programs, and the education of medical students, graduate students, and other health professionals.

Camden, NJ

Search Continues for Missing Parkside Teenager, Arabic Carrell-Speight

The Camden County Police Department is on the lookout for a missing teenager from Parkside, Arabic Carrell-Speight. She has been reported missing from her home, and is described as a black female, with specific physical characteristics.

Ridgefield Park, NJ

Encore Video Released for July 12 Ridgefield Park Summer Concert Series Featuring Adison Evans and Larry Umaña's Latin Jazz Project

Those who missed the July 12 Summer Concert Series featuring Adison Evans and Larry Umaña, along with his Latin Jazz Project, will be pleased to know that an abbreviated encore video of both performances is now available. The video can be accessed through provided links, offering the chance to view both Evans and her band, as well as Umaña and his Latin Jazz Project.

Absecon, NJ

Traffic Pattern Changes and Delays Expected on Mill Road, Absecon due to Concrete Improvements

On July 14, a lane shift and alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Mill Road due to concrete improvements. The changes will be between 8 am and 4:30 pm, weather permitting.

New Jersey State

Governor Phil Murphy Introduces Comprehensive Playbook for Addressing Youth Mental Health Crisis at NGA Annual Meeting

The National Governors Association (NGA) Annual Meeting saw the introduction of “Strengthening Youth Mental Health: A Governor’s Playbook” by NGA Chair and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. The playbook, which was the result of bipartisan efforts and national focus on youth mental health, was developed following discussions with 500 stakeholders including youth, other governors, and experts across the country. The idea was to understand the current state of youth mental health systems and identify best practices and impactful solutions that can be implemented across all states. Governor Murphy emphasized the need for innovative approaches and effective models to address the complex issue of America's youth mental health crisis.

New Jersey State

New Jersey Expands K-12 School Reimbursement for Behavioral Health Services to Medicaid Recipients

Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey has signed a bill that will expand the expenses for which K-12 public schools can be reimbursed regarding behavioral health services provided to students and their families who are Medicaid recipients. The move is part of ongoing efforts to address the mental health needs of young people at the state and national levels. The Governor noted that many young people are currently facing mental health challenges and would benefit from the support of trained professionals. The legislation aims to ensure schools will be reimbursed for providing behavioral health care services to students covered by Medicaid, thereby expanding affordability and access to mental health support for New Jersey children.

