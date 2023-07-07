Rutgers Men's Soccer 2023 Schedule: Defending the Big Ten Title and Pursuing NCAA Tournament Success

Head coach Jim McElderry has released the schedule for the 2023 Rutgers men's soccer fall season. The team will play a total of 15 matches, with eight of them being home games at Yurcak Field.

Rutgers will be looking to defend their 2022 Big Ten Tournament title, which they won by defeating Indiana 3-1. This victory was historic for the program as it was their first tournament championship and conference title since 1997. It also secured their spot in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, their first appearance since 2015.

Before the start of the season, the Scarlet Knights will host three scrimmages in August against Drexel, Rider, and Villanova. The season will officially begin with an away game against Delaware, followed by matches against St. John's, Princeton, and Saint Peter's. Rutgers will then travel to face UCLA before returning home for matches against Columbia and Michigan State.

The team will continue into conference play with games against Michigan, Ohio State, Maryland, and Northwestern. The month of October will see matches against Wisconsin, Penn State, and Northeastern. The regular season will conclude with a rematch against Indiana.