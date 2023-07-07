NJIT Men's Soccer Team Unveils Exciting 2023 Schedule: Eight Home Matches and a Challenging Road Ahead

NJIT men's soccer team has announced their competition schedule for the 2023 season. The schedule includes 18 regular season matches and seven America East matches.

The team will play eight home matches at Lubetkin Field at Mal Simon Stadium in Newark, NJ. Head coach Fernando Barboto is excited about the schedule and believes it will test the team's abilities.

The season will begin with away matches against UIC and Northwestern in Chicago. The team will then have a five-match home stretch before playing away matches against Loyola, Drexel, and Binghamton.

NJIT will host Vermont for their Homecoming Weekend before going on a four-match road trip. The regular season will end with a home match against UMBC and an away match against UAlbany.