Rutgers-Newark Women's Soccer Announces 2023 Schedule and Exciting Match-ups

The Rutgers University-Newark women's soccer program has announced its 2023 schedule, following a successful season last year. They will begin their campaign against Union on September 1, followed by a match against St. Joseph's Brooklyn on September 3.

After a series of away games, they will return to Frederick Douglass Field to face King's and then travel to FDU-Florham on September 19. On September 23, they will start their New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) play by hosting Stockton, and on September 27, they will face William Paterson in Wayne, NJ.

During the NJAC break, they will host Albright and then travel to The College of New Jersey on October 7. The team will end their season with two away games before hosting Kean on October 21.