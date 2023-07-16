Rescheduled NASCAR Race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Set for July 17, 2023, with Revised Traffic Controls

The NASCAR race that was initially set to take place today has been postponed and is now scheduled to kick off on Monday, July 17, 2023. The venue, New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) in Loudon, NH, will open its gates at noon to welcome the race enthusiasts. Changes in traffic patterns are expected in the Concord area due to the race. The morning commute is predicted to witness increased traffic, with the peak congestion anticipated in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

To manage the influx of race traffic, specific traffic control measures have been put into place. All race-related traffic will be directed to use the South Gate entrance of the venue, as the North Gate will be shut for all vehicles. Moreover, traffic control measures have been implemented on NH Route 106, I-393, and I-93.

On race day, certain road closures will be in effect from approximately 1:15 pm to 7:00 pm. These include the I-393 eastbound off-ramp to I-93 south, the I-93 Exit 14 southbound off-ramp to Loudon Road, the I-93 Exit 15E southbound off-ramp to I-393 eastbound, and the I-93 northbound off-ramp to I-393 west (Exit 15W). Motorists intending to use these routes will be redirected to alternative paths.

Additionally, on the morning of the race day, NH Route 106 will include two northbound lanes and one southbound lane from just north of I-393 to the intersection with Beck Road. From 1:00 pm to approximately 6:00 pm, NH Route 106 will have multiple southbound lanes due to the race.

