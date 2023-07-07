Plaistow, NH

2023 ESY Schedule and Contact Information

New Hampshire Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X28ec_0nIffHDX00

For the 2023 Extended School Year, parents were supposed to have received emails indicating the days and times their child would be attending. If they did not receive a schedule, they were advised to contact Nicole McCarthy. For students in grades Pre-K to 4, the elementary school location was Pollard School on 120 Main St. in Plaistow, NH, with classes from 8:30-11:30. For students in grades 5-12, the location was TRHS on 36 Greenough Rd. in Plaistow, NH, with classes from 7:30-10:30. Summer Explorers were only on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while Summer Discovery was only on Mondays and Wednesdays. Contact information for the ESY Coordinator, Administrative Assistant, and transportation services were provided.

In summary, parents were expected to receive emails with their child's schedule for the 2023 Extended School Year. If they had not received it, they were instructed to contact Nicole McCarthy. The location for students in grades Pre-K to 4 was Pollard School, with classes from 8:30-11:30, while students in grades 5-12 attended TRHS, with classes from 7:30-10:30. Summer Explorers and Summer Discovery had specific days, and contact information for relevant personnel and transportation services was provided.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in New Hampshire

133 followers

More from New Hampshire Updates

Manchester, NH

St. Mary's Bank Awards Scholarships to Deserving Students for the 2023-2024 Academic Year

St. Mary's Bank, the first credit union in the United States, has announced the winners of its scholarship awards for the 2023-2024 academic year. Fourteen applicants were selected to receive scholarships worth $1,000 each. Ten of the scholarships were awarded to members of the credit union, while the remaining four were given to children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren of St. Mary's Bank employees. The recipients were honored at a reception held at the bank's headquarters in June. The scholarship winners include students from various universities and colleges, such as Clemson University, Wentworth Institute of Technology, and the University of New Hampshire.

Read full story
Barrington, NH

HRCU Partners with Barrington to Bring Free Summer Concert Series to Town Center

HRCU has partnered with the town of Barrington to bring a free summer concert series to the Barrington Town Center. The series will feature local bands, food trucks, and summer-themed giveaways.

Read full story
Dover, NH

First Seacoast Bank: Supporting Dover's Community Through Summer Sponsorships

First Seacoast Bank (FSB) is preparing to support its communities in Dover, New Hampshire, with a range of sponsorships for the summer season. FSB is proud to be one of the few locally headquartered financial institutions in the Seacoast area and is committed to serving the community both during business hours and beyond.

Read full story
Portsmouth, NH

Top 10 Outdoor Activities and Concerts in the Seacoast Region: July 7-9

If the weather holds up, there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy this weekend. Damn Tall Buildings, a bluegrass band, will be performing at The Word Barn Meadow in Exeter on Friday evening. Tickets are $25.

Read full story
Berlin, NH

Inexperienced Rental Side-by-Side Operator Crashes into Ditch, Resulting in Minor Injuries

On July 5, 2023, Daniel Braley of New Bedford, MA, crashed a rental side-by-side into a ditch on the Brook Road Trail in Jericho Mountain State Park. Passing riders called 911, prompting a response from Berlin Fire Department, Berlin EMS, and Berlin Police Department.

Read full story
New Hampshire State

Injured Hiker Rescued on Slippery Beaver Brook Trail: Tips for Safe Hiking

On July 5, a 47-year-old woman from Groton, NH, sustained a lower-leg injury while descending the Beaver Brook Trail from Mount Moosilauke. She was located 2.2 miles from the trailhead and was unable to continue without assistance.

Read full story
Hanover, NH

2023 Special Deer Management Permit Application Process and Town Hall Hours

Special Deer Management Permits for the 2023 season can be obtained at Town Hall or by U.S. Mail. Applications will be accepted from July 17 to August 11, 2023. Permits require a copy of the NH hunting license and a photo ID.

Read full story
Dover, NH

SEED Awards $26,000 in Education Funding to Dover Schools: Flexible Seating, Substance Abuse Prevention, and More

The Seacoast Educational Endowment for Dover (SEED), a nonprofit organization in Dover, New Hampshire, has awarded $26,000 in education initiatives to educators in the area. Dover Middle School was the biggest recipient, with three proposals valued at $17,300. One proposal aims to implement a pilot program for flexible seating choices for fifth and sixth-grade students, with an initial investment of $15,000 to purchase ball chairs, stools, standing desks, and fidget footrests. Another proposal is for a one-day workshop conducted by the NH Teen Institute to train students on substance abuse prevention. The third grant for Dover Middle School is for the purchase of special eclipse glasses to allow the entire school population to experience the total solar eclipse expected in April 2024.

Read full story
New Hampshire State

Children’s Museum of NH Receives $175,000 in CDFA Tax Credits for Expansion and Educational Initiatives

The Children's Museum of New Hampshire (CMNH) has received $175,000 in tax credits from the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority (CDFA). The CDFA awarded a total of $1.4 million in tax credits to eleven nonprofits to support their missions and community development initiatives.

Read full story
Coos County, NH

Speeding ATV Operator Injured in Crash on Bog Brook Trail

A New Hampshire man named Daniel Wilson, 23, was involved in an ATV crash on the Bog Brook Trail in Cambridge on July 3, 2023. While riding his ATV, Wilson failed to avoid colliding with another rider in his group. Coos County Deputy Sheriffs, who were patrolling the trail, initiated a stop for a violation.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Injured Hiker Rescued on Webster Jackson Trail

A woman from Massachusetts, Brynne Quinlan, injured her leg while hiking on the Webster Jackson-Mount Jackson Branch Trail in Bean's Grant, NH. She slipped on a wet-rock section of the trail and called 911 for help.

Read full story
1 comments
Dover, NH

Pope Memorial Humane Society Cocheco Valley Welcomes Experienced Non-Profit Leader as New Executive Director

The Pope Memorial Humane Society - Cocheco Valley (PMHS-CV) in Dover, New Hampshire has hired Scott Merrow as its new Executive Director. Merrow is an experienced leader in the non-profit sector and is excited to be joining an organization with a strong history of community partnership in animal care and education.

Read full story
Laconia, NH

Opportunity to Join Laconia City Council - Ward 5 Councilor Vacancy

The Laconia City Council is looking for a new Ward 5 City Councilor. Interested candidates must be registered voters and residents of Ward 5. The term ends on January 1, 2024. To apply, contact the City Manager's Office or pick up an application at City Hall. Applications must be submitted by July 13, 2023.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
North Conway, NH

Tragic Hiking Fatality Prompts Call for Hike Safe Cards and Safety Precautions

On July 2, 2023, a 59-year-old hiker had a medical emergency near the summit of Black Cap in North Conway, NH. Despite attempts by family members to save him, he unfortunately passed away.

Read full story
New Hampshire State

ReKINDling Curiosity Program Provides Over $1 Million for Children to Attend Summer Camps in New Hampshire

The New Hampshire Department of Education's ReKINDling Curiosity program has reached a significant milestone by providing over $1 million in camp fees to families who may not have the means to send their children to summer camp. A total of $1,002,358 has been awarded to 1,695 young campers attending 96 different camp programs throughout the state.

Read full story
New Hampshire State

Stay Safe and Prepared While Hiking in New Hampshire: Hike Responsibly and Purchase a Hike Safe Card

The Fourth of July weekend is a busy time for hiking in New Hampshire, and outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to bring appropriate safety gear and be prepared for changing weather conditions. It is also recommended to purchase a voluntary Hike Safe card for 2023, as the proceeds go towards training and search and rescue equipment for Fish and Game Law Enforcement Conservation Officers.

Read full story
Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth Community Power Announces Lower Electric Rates and Renewable Energy Options for Customers

The Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire (CPCNH) Board of Directors has announced a new Community Power base electric rate of 10.9 cents per kilowatt hour (kwh) starting on August 1, 2023. This rate will be in effect through January 2024 and is expected to generate $5.5 million in savings and $1.7 million in community financial reserves for their 75,000 Community Power customers.

Read full story
Rye, NH

NH Receives $2.9 Million Grant for Resilient Tidal Crossings Project

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) has received approval for $2,876,442 in grant funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to replace three undersized tidal culverts on State roads in the Towns of Stratham and Rye, New Hampshire.

Read full story
Hanover, NH

Celebrate Independence Day in Hanover with the 27th Annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade and Festivities

Hanover's Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration begins with a parade from Hovey Lane to the Dartmouth Green at 10am. Following the parade, various activities are offered. These include pony rides, Touch-a-Truck, kids' games, wagon rides, crafts, and the Lou's Pie Eating Contest.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy