2023 ESY Schedule and Contact Information

For the 2023 Extended School Year, parents were supposed to have received emails indicating the days and times their child would be attending. If they did not receive a schedule, they were advised to contact Nicole McCarthy. For students in grades Pre-K to 4, the elementary school location was Pollard School on 120 Main St. in Plaistow, NH, with classes from 8:30-11:30. For students in grades 5-12, the location was TRHS on 36 Greenough Rd. in Plaistow, NH, with classes from 7:30-10:30. Summer Explorers were only on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while Summer Discovery was only on Mondays and Wednesdays. Contact information for the ESY Coordinator, Administrative Assistant, and transportation services were provided.

