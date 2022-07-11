Craven GOP Selects Jennifer Dacey as Party Nominee for Board of Education District 4 Seat

Jennifer Dacey New Bern Live

The Republican nominee in the May 17, 2022 Primary Election for Craven County Board of Education District 4, declined the nomination. Due to the primary winner’s ineligibility to serve, there is a vacancy for the Republican nominee for the Craven County Board of Education.

Last night, the Craven County GOP Executive Committee carried out its duty to elect a nominee to fill that vacancy, selecting Jennifer Dacey, president of the Craven County Republican Women’s Club and general counsel to the GOP.

In addition to her service to the GOP, Dacey currently serves as Chair of the Craven County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and has served on the Board of Trustees of Craven Community College, the Craven Community College Foundation Board, and the Craven-Pamlico Re-Entry Council. GOP Chair Sarah Benischek said, “We are delighted that Jennifer has accepted this challenge, and the GOP is united in our support of her candidacy. Our Board of Education races are ground zero in November in ensuring that education, not indoctrination, is central to the future of our children and community.”



Board of Education terms are four years and are now elected on a partisan basis, following action taken by the North Carolina General Assembly in 2021. The election will be held on November 8th, with early voting beginning on October 20th.

