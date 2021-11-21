City Club Apartments tower gets go-ahead

It could be merely a matter of weeks before a groundbreaking ceremony is held for the 23-story City Club Apartments tower on Euclid Avenue Vocon

Downtown Cleveland groundbreaking date not set yet

With project financing closing today and a construction permit in hand, it may only be a matter of weeks before shovels hit the ground at 776 Euclid Ave. for the new City Club Apartments tower.

Two sources close to the project but who were not authorized to speak publicly about it said Farmington Hills, MI-based City Club Apartments, doing business locally as CCA CBD Cleveland, LLC, closed on its financing today for the 23-story, roughly $100 million development in downtown Cleveland.

One of the sources said a groundbreaking ceremony could be held as early as about three weeks from now but no firm plans for such a ceremony have been set. City Club Apartments has reportedly given its general contractor Cleveland Construction Inc. a limited notice to proceed with construction on the project.

On Euclid, crews recently removed signs displaying parking rate information for the parking lot on which the 300-unit, market-rate apartment tower will rise. However, cars continue to park in the lot. Even after construction starts, cars will continue to use the six-level, 540-space parking garage behind the Euclid lot and will continue to the park in the Prospect Avenue lot.

City Club Apartments Chief Brand Officer Peter Burgoyne acknowledged receiving an e-mail from NEOtrans seeking more information but otherwise didn’t respond to it.

“Cleveland Construction is excited to get started on the City Club Apartments and we expect the owner to share more information on the groundbreaking soon,” said Shawn Zbasnik, marketing specialist at Cleveland Construction. He declined to give additional details.

