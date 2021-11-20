Cleveland, OH

BOOMING! More big East Side warehouses coming

Four large development sites on Cleveland’s near-east side, ranging in size from 11 to 40 acres, are already on the market and/or being developed for one user or many end users to capitalize on the locally and nationally booming warehousing and light-industrial market. All the sites are close to major highways and transit lines to ensure access to shipping routes and the region’s workforce.

More than 1,000 jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars worth of investment are some of the potential spin-off benefits from multiple large warehousing projects blooming on Cleveland’s East Side — along the Opportunity Corridor and in Slavic Village.

Two of the projects are reportedly a direct result of the Opportunity Corridor roadway project which opened to traffic last weekend. But all of them are the result of the city’s efforts in recent years of assembling many contiguous parcels of land into larger, development-ready sites. The efforts are being rewarded by investors’ interest in developing numerous large warehouses and distribution centers.

NEOtrans recently broke the news about one of those sites — the 40-acre Commerce Park 77. That site is just east of Interstate 77 and a short walk from Broadway Avenue that hosts several bus lines with service every few minutes. To the west of I-77 is the Cuyahoga Valley Industrial Center where Amazon sought to build a 112,000-square-foot delivery station before dropping the plans.

On land currently owned by Morabito Enterprises, Atlanta-based Stonemont Financial Group would develop Commerce Park 77 with up to 500,000 square feet of warehousing and logistics space. The city will be vacating unused portions of Morgana Avenue, East 52nd Street and East 53rd Street to open up more land for Stonemont’s development that could bring several hundred jobs to the Slavic Village neighborhood. The former Mound School property was also sold for this project.

Reserve Premier LLC, an affiliate of Premier Development Partners, is planning to construct this 182,000-square-foot warehouseCPC

Reserve Premier LLC, an affiliate of Premier Development Partners, is planning to construct this 182,000-square-foot warehouse on a nearly 11-acre site on East 55th Street, just south of the Opportunity Corridor, in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

Two more large warehousing facilities are in the works, including one not reported anywhere else before now. That one is a 182,000-square-foot facility planned by Reserve Premier LLC, a newly created affiliate of Cleveland-based Premier Development Partners. It is considered a “speculative” project in that it would be built with the speculation that it will be leased due to the strength of the region’s booming warehousing market.

“Modern industrial space is a huge need in this market,” said David Ebersole, the city’s director of economic development. “This is something that needs to get built constantly because we don’t have enough older modern industrial space. We really need to be pushing this not just for today but for 20 years from now to help keep our industrial and commercial space competitive. It’s going to turn around a piece of property that’s really an ugly use into something that’s really needed for the economy and position the city well for future.”

