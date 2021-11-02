Ex-Westinghouse plant sold to developer

Another lakefront industrial site poised for redevelopment Google

One of the impossible-to-ignore landmarks on Cleveland’s West Side is the former Westinghouse plant which towers over the West Shoreway near Edgewater Park. But the vacant monolith could soon regain signs of life under a new owner with deep pockets who wants to redevelop the property.

Westinghouse-Breakwater Properties LLC, an affiliate of Trebilco LLC, acquired the property at 1200 W. 58th St. from Paramount-Breakwater Properties LLC, an affiliate of the Peter and Nancy Kole Charitable Remainder Trust. The Kole family of Westlake had owned the property since 1986. The sale closed and was recorded by Cuyahoga County on Oct. 18, according to county records.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed; the property had been listed for sale at $6 million. It includes 3.62 acres of land on which 303,000 square feet of buildings set. The most visible is an eight-story, 112-foot-tall building measuring 112,000 square feet and built in 1915. Just south of it are shorter and more historic buildings 1-3 stories tall and dating as far back as 1882.

The deed transfer dates to Sept. 17 and doesn’t identify the buyer beyond the LLC. However, an affidavit was also filed with the county, three days after the deed transfer was filed. It was signed by Michael Trebilcock, Jr. manager of Trebilco, LLC who identified himself on the document as the buyer of the former Westinghouse property. The transaction had been in the works for nearly a year. The affidavit also noted that, “On Nov. 4, 2020, the owner and purchaser entered into a purchase agreement for the property.”

