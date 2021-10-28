Cleveland Clinic, eds-n-meds growth drive investment Google

Six years ago, the Finch Group started a trend of adding modern apartment buildings along Chester Avenue. At left is their mixed-use Innova Development, between East 97th and 101st streets. At right is the construction crane for what will be University Circle’s tallest tower — the 24-story Artisan Apartments. West of here, behind the camera, hundreds more apartments are planned or under construction.

As long as the Cleveland Clinic Foundation and other local eds-and-meds employers keep adding jobs, new housing is going to keep getting added to nearby neighborhoods. Hough is one of those neighborhoods, and Chester Avenue is the street that is attracting much of the investment.

The tallest apartment building currently under construction in Cleveland is on Chester in neighboring University Circle. The Artisan, 10600 Chester, is the first new construction project in the Circle Square development. At 24 stories and about 250 feet tall, the 298-unit apartment tower will be the tallest building in University Circle. It follows the 247-unit Innova Apartments, 10001 Chester, that opened in phases in 2015 and 2017.

Along Chester in Hough, there are another 641 apartments under construction or planned with more in an early stage of development. Developers believe there is demand for up to 10,000 new housing units to be added in and near University Circle in the next five to 10 years.

Now under construction is the Addis View apartments. The first phase will add 131 apartments with all phases offering 424 units Pride One

One of the largest developments is the first phase of the 424-unit Addis View Apartments. It started construction in May on the west side of East 90th Street just north of Chester. By the end of 2022, the 131-unit first phase should be done. Inspiron Group is the developer.

Work began in late August on The Lumos apartments a block away on East 93rd Street, starting with 42 units led by Arpi Development with financing from Agostino Pintus and Kenny Wolfe. Later phases could add approximately 118 more units. Construction on the first phase is due to take about a year.

