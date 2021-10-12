Cleveland, OH

Investors putting big money into Glenville

NEOtrans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4byApM_0cMwaXsq00
These apartment buildings on East 105th Street are among 20 Glenville buildings were acquired by investors who are renovating them.Google

This pair of century-old apartment buildings on either side of East 105th Street at Colonial Avenue are among 20 Glenville buildings that were acquired by investors who are renovating them with affordable housing.

Denver and Cleveland investors jointly acquired 20 Glenville apartment buildings with the intent of renovating them with affordable housing. The investors, Cardinal Housing Group and Salus Development, are committing $16.6 million to property acquisitions and rehabilitations, according to city of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County records.

Building permit applications were filed over the past couple of weeks for the 20 historic apartment buildings, all of which have brick exteriors and were built in the late 1800s and early 1900s. They are smaller buildings, ranging in size from two to 17 apartments each. The county has rated each of the buildings to be in fair or better condition.

Through a non-profit organization, the investors propose to put $11,387,001 into renovations in total for all of the buildings, city building department records show. The investment per building ranges from $175,398 to $984,852.

Salus Development specializes in recapitalizing and overseeing renovation of affordable housing throughout the Midwest, but primarily in Ohio, said Michael Laskey, president of Salus Development. It is the developer and will be a large percent of the general partnership when it closes on financing and begins construction. LDA Architects Inc. of Cleveland is the architect of record.

Locations and addresses of the 20 Glenville apartment buildings purchased by a partnership of the Cardinal Housing Group, Salus Development and a nonprofit group headed by a former federal housing official Dennis Morton.

The portfolio of apartment buildings on 22 parcels was acquired in October 2020 for $5,262,064 by a Cardinal Housing Group affiliate named Cardinal-Glenville MM LLC. The seller was American Community Developers Inc. (ACD) of Harper Woods, MI, a Detroit suburb. ACD was doing business locally as Glenville Apartments Limited Partnership and Boardwalk Apartments Limited Partnership.

More at NEO-trans.blog

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 8

Published by

Greater Cleveland economy, development, construction news

Cleveland, OH
87 followers

More from NEOtrans

West 25th transit plan to give development a lift

Cleveland’s Ohio City Transit-Oriented Development the 25Connects plan would boosts transit ridership, walking and bikingGCRTA. Looking north along West 25th Street from the intersection of Franklin Boulevard in Cleveland’s Ohio City, the 25Connects plan would do more than speed up bus service between downtown and Old Brooklyn. It could also help energize high-density, mixed-use development called Transit-Oriented Development that boosts transit ridership, walking and biking thereby reducing car dependency as this conceptual design shows.

Read full story
2 comments
Cleveland, OH

Sherwin-Williams HQ groundbreaking date set

By early 2024, a glassy office tower for more than 3,000 employees of the Sherwin-Williams Corp. will stand on Public Square.SHW. By early 2024, this will be the view looking west from Public Square. Where trash-strewn, windswept parking craters have marred downtown Cleveland for decades, a glassy office tower for more than 3,000 employees of the Sherwin-Williams Corp. will soon stand.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

The power play property next to Sherwin-Williams’ new HQ site is in play

Originally built in 1882 as the Gilman Building, 1350 W. 3rd St. could soon serve another owner.KJP. Originally built in 1882 as the Gilman Building, 1350 W. 3rd St., this structure has served many owners and tenants over the past 139 years. It could soon serve another owner who might be its last or could hold on to it for a developer with a plan.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Judge rules in favor of city, Little Italy development

Woodhill Coltman Partners LLC will restart construction work in Little Italy on a four-story apartment building following a judge’s ruling.SixMo. Looking generally south along East 123rd Street in Little Italy, Woodhill Coltman Partners LLC will reportedly restart construction work on a four-story apartment building following a judge’s ruling. South and east of the 80-unit apartment building, the development team will also build 17 townhouses.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Stark confirms nuCLEus project is ‘on hold’

Last year, Stark Enterprises was ready to build this version of nuCLEus featuring a 24-story office tower in downtown Cleveland.Stark. Last year, Stark Enterprises was ready to build this scaled-down version of nuCLEus featuring a 24-story office tower above a pedestal of retail and parking. But a Stark representative blamed the pandemic and difficulties competing with Steelyard Commons in attracting retail to downtown Cleveland.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

CSU looks to double its on-campus housing

Cleveland State University in talks to acquire The Edge on Euclid Apartments on Chester Ave to more than double its on-campus housing.CRG. Cleveland State University reportedly is in talks to acquire The Edge on Euclid Apartments as well as The Langston Apartments on Chester Avenue to more than double its on-campus housing options for a growing student enrollment.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Ohio City Carriage Works mixed-use plan announced

Everything from a maker space, to a tiny hotel to a speakeasy are planned for the vacant Voss Industries plant on West 25th Street.CBRE. Everything from a maker space, to a tiny hotel to a speakeasy are planned for the vacant Voss Industries plant on West 25th Street. Some parts of the complex are proposed to be demolished while other parts would be added. The demolitions would create pedestrian laneways through the site, lined with retail and restaurants as well as some strategically placed parking lots.

Read full story
Cuyahoga County, OH

University Circle inks property deal with developer

Brent Zimmerman, a real estate developer and co-founder of Saucy Brew Works, signed a ground lease today with University Circle Inc.Maison. Brent Zimmerman, a real estate developer and co-founder of Saucy Brew Works, signed a ground lease today with University Circle Inc. that opens the door to a planned multi-story, mixed-use development on Stokes Boulevard. This is an old rendering of the proposed development which Zimmerman pledged will be at least as dense as this.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Lake-Detroit site bought by Rochester, NY developer

High-profile property at Detroit and Lake avenues in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood just sold to a Rochester, NY developerGoogle. This high-profile property at Detroit and Lake avenues in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood just sold to a Rochester, NY developer with deep pockets and an interest in developing the vacant site. And it’s not the neighborhood’s only property in play. There are multiple developments in the works within a few blocks of here.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland & Columbus to field nearly all of the TMUDs

Cleveland and Columbus are shaping up to field most of Ohio’s Transformational Mixed Use Development (TMUD) projects.Brivar. Will Cleveland dominate the list of Transformational Mixed Use Development applicants and winners statewide, resulting in a forest of construction cranes across the city in the next year or so? Or will Cleveland projects get left out of this first round of tax credit awards, only to watch other Ohio cities dominate? What Cleveland projects will be submitted and how likely are their victories? What is their competition?

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

nuCLEus may lose its largest pledged tenant to Key Tower

The most recent proposed version of One nuCLEus Place, a 24-story office tower with parking and retail planned in downtown ClevelandStark. This is the most recent proposed version of One nuCLEus Place, a 24-story office tower atop a podium of parking and retail planned in downtown Cleveland. This proposal spurred the creation of a new state program to support the development of large, complicated projects that could positively transform their communities. But the largest announced tenant for nuCLEus appears to be courting a new landlord and could further frustrate long-standing efforts to develop this project.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Data shows downtown residential is hot

Downtown Cleveland’s residential market has proven resilient in the face of recent crises.LoopNet. Downtown Cleveland’s residential market has proven resilient in the face of recent crises. Now it is on course to break through the 30,000 population ceiling by the end of the 2020s which should attract more employers and neighborhood-style retailers, perhaps even some regional retailers as well.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Flats East Bank plans reveal $84 million project

Next phase of development of downtown Cleveland’s Flats East BankGP. Plans were shared with NEOtrans today for Kenect Cleveland, the proposed next phase of development of downtown Cleveland’s Flats East Bank. This conceptual rendering by Goettsch Partners for developer Akara Partners, both of Chicago, shows a wide-angled view looking generally east from the intersection of Front Street on the left and West 11th Street on the right. Currently occupying the site is a 173-space, 2.45-acre surface parking lot.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Indians may buy garage for ‘ballpark village’ development

Massive Gateway East Garage along the East 7th Street and behind Progressive Field’s scoreboardGoogleEarth. With an office-like façade along Huron Road, the massive Gateway East Garage extends south along the East 7th Street alley and then west along Bolivar Road, behind Progressive Field’s scoreboard. The Cleveland Indians/Guardians may acquire the 1994-built city-owned parking garage in 2024-25 and sell or partner with a real estate investor to redevelop it.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Bedrock riverfront joins downtown lakefront in mega-planning

Announced vision for riverfront development in downtown ClevelandBedrock. A multi-decade vision was announced today by Detroit-based Bedrock for riverfront development in downtown Cleveland. It depends on securing federal dollars for infrastructure improvements which will take many years to carry out (Bedrock)

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Court orders Little Italy housing construction halted

Thirteen four-story townhomes would line the east side of Coltman Road in Cleveland Little ItalySixMo. Thirteen four-story townhomes would line the east side of Coltman Road in Cleveland’s Little Italy and block views of a four-story apartment building from the west. Another four townhomes would rise on East 123rd Street located south of the apartment building that is a source of discontent for two nearby residents who are trying to block construction work now under way.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Gateway live-work apartments planned, more possible

The concept of development in the 1000-1100 block of Bolivar Road just east of East 9th Street and Progressive FieldDesmone. This basic massing shows the concept of what developer Somera Road would like to do in the 1000-1100 block of Bolivar Road just east of East 9th Street and Progressive Field. Proposed is a four- to five-story apartment building built atop a two-level parking garage with retail fronting Bolivar.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Seeds & Sprouts XX – Downtown moves, tenant shrinks & more

Early intelligence on Cleveland-area real estate projects. Because these projects are very early in their process of development or just a long-range plan, a lot can and probably will change their final shape, use and outcome.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Large office building in the works for Cleveland’s Midtown

MidTown Innovation District shows the location of a large office building planned between Euclid and Chester avenues at East 66th StreetMerritt Chase. What may prove to be the largest office building ever built in Cleveland’s MidTown corridor is advancing toward a potential construction date early next year.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy