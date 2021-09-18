Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Indians may buy garage for ‘ballpark village’ development

NEOtrans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30gRxx_0bzwtUw800
Massive Gateway East Garage along the East 7th Street and behind Progressive Field’s scoreboardGoogleEarth

With an office-like façade along Huron Road, the massive Gateway East Garage extends south along the East 7th Street alley and then west along Bolivar Road, behind Progressive Field’s scoreboard. The Cleveland Indians/Guardians may acquire the 1994-built city-owned parking garage in 2024-25 and sell or partner with a real estate investor to redevelop it.

As part of its ballpark renovation plan, the Cleveland Indians may acquire one of the largest parking garages in downtown Cleveland. The city-owned, 1,650-space Gateway East Garage, 650 Huron Rd., might then be sold to a real estate investor who would demolish some or all of the structure for redevelopment, according to two sources.

Both sources spoke off the record to NEOtrans and outlined the Major League Baseball (MLB) team’s vision for financing $435 million worth of proposed renovations to the 1994-built Progressive Field. The Indians (to be called Guardians after this season) in August signed a public-private partnership deal with the city of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and the state of Ohio to remain at Progressive Field for at least another 15 years after the club’s current lease expires following the 2023 season. Two optional five-year lease extensions are included.

The sources said the city is being asked to establish a Tax-Increment Financing (TIF) district for a “ballpark village” around Progressive Field from which taxes produced by real estate developments in that district would support the ballpark’s renovations. Such ballpark villages and, occasionally, value capture mechanisms were established in other MLB cities including Atlanta, Boston, San Diego, Washington DC and St. Louis.

For more info, visit website here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Greater Cleveland economy, development, construction news

Cleveland, OH
36 followers

More from NEOtrans

Cleveland, OH

Cleveland & Columbus to field nearly all of the TMUDs

Cleveland and Columbus are shaping up to field most of Ohio’s Transformational Mixed Use Development (TMUD) projects.Brivar. Will Cleveland dominate the list of Transformational Mixed Use Development applicants and winners statewide, resulting in a forest of construction cranes across the city in the next year or so? Or will Cleveland projects get left out of this first round of tax credit awards, only to watch other Ohio cities dominate? What Cleveland projects will be submitted and how likely are their victories? What is their competition?

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

nuCLEus may lose its largest pledged tenant to Key Tower

The most recent proposed version of One nuCLEus Place, a 24-story office tower with parking and retail planned in downtown ClevelandStark. This is the most recent proposed version of One nuCLEus Place, a 24-story office tower atop a podium of parking and retail planned in downtown Cleveland. This proposal spurred the creation of a new state program to support the development of large, complicated projects that could positively transform their communities. But the largest announced tenant for nuCLEus appears to be courting a new landlord and could further frustrate long-standing efforts to develop this project.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Data shows downtown residential is hot

Downtown Cleveland’s residential market has proven resilient in the face of recent crises.LoopNet. Downtown Cleveland’s residential market has proven resilient in the face of recent crises. Now it is on course to break through the 30,000 population ceiling by the end of the 2020s which should attract more employers and neighborhood-style retailers, perhaps even some regional retailers as well.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Flats East Bank plans reveal $84 million project

Next phase of development of downtown Cleveland’s Flats East BankGP. Plans were shared with NEOtrans today for Kenect Cleveland, the proposed next phase of development of downtown Cleveland’s Flats East Bank. This conceptual rendering by Goettsch Partners for developer Akara Partners, both of Chicago, shows a wide-angled view looking generally east from the intersection of Front Street on the left and West 11th Street on the right. Currently occupying the site is a 173-space, 2.45-acre surface parking lot.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Bedrock riverfront joins downtown lakefront in mega-planning

Announced vision for riverfront development in downtown ClevelandBedrock. A multi-decade vision was announced today by Detroit-based Bedrock for riverfront development in downtown Cleveland. It depends on securing federal dollars for infrastructure improvements which will take many years to carry out (Bedrock)

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Court orders Little Italy housing construction halted

Thirteen four-story townhomes would line the east side of Coltman Road in Cleveland Little ItalySixMo. Thirteen four-story townhomes would line the east side of Coltman Road in Cleveland’s Little Italy and block views of a four-story apartment building from the west. Another four townhomes would rise on East 123rd Street located south of the apartment building that is a source of discontent for two nearby residents who are trying to block construction work now under way.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Gateway live-work apartments planned, more possible

The concept of development in the 1000-1100 block of Bolivar Road just east of East 9th Street and Progressive FieldDesmone. This basic massing shows the concept of what developer Somera Road would like to do in the 1000-1100 block of Bolivar Road just east of East 9th Street and Progressive Field. Proposed is a four- to five-story apartment building built atop a two-level parking garage with retail fronting Bolivar.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Seeds & Sprouts XX – Downtown moves, tenant shrinks & more

Early intelligence on Cleveland-area real estate projects. Because these projects are very early in their process of development or just a long-range plan, a lot can and probably will change their final shape, use and outcome.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Large office building in the works for Cleveland’s Midtown

MidTown Innovation District shows the location of a large office building planned between Euclid and Chester avenues at East 66th StreetMerritt Chase. What may prove to be the largest office building ever built in Cleveland’s MidTown corridor is advancing toward a potential construction date early next year.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

700 Lake tops off, and tops the metro area in condo sale price

Cleveland-most-expensive-condominium-saleBrickhaus. Lakefront views, high-end finishes and a rock-solid community combined at 700 Lake to yield Greater Cleveland’s most expensive condominium sale ever. Sales and construction work continues at the Rocky River development.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland: growing faster than the national average, and shrinking

Sometimes living in Cleveland is a walk in the park. And Census data shows more adults are choosing to live here.KJP. Census data shows more adults are choosing to live here as its economy is producing more output per capita than the average among 106 of America's largest cities studied in a recent analysis. And Clevelanders' wealth grew by $2.1 billion between 2017 and 2019 but dipped during the pandemic.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy