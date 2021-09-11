Gateway live-work apartments planned, more possible

The concept of development in the 1000-1100 block of Bolivar Road just east of East 9th Street and Progressive Field Desmone

This basic massing shows the concept of what developer Somera Road would like to do in the 1000-1100 block of Bolivar Road just east of East 9th Street and Progressive Field. Proposed is a four- to five-story apartment building built atop a two-level parking garage with retail fronting Bolivar.

New York City-based real estate firm SomeraRoad is proposing a big addition to several downtown properties it acquired two years ago along Bolivar Road east of East 9th Street and Progressive Field.

According to documents submitted to the city prior to seeking conceptual approval from Cleveland City Planning Commission, SomeraRoad wants to construct a seven-story apartment building with 203 units. The project would consist of a two-level parking garage with ground-floor retail and topped by the new apartments.

“We are in the conceptual stages of discussing a potential mixed-use development at our property on Bolivar Road with the City of Cleveland,” wrote Andrew Donchez, vice president of development at SomeraRoad, in an e-mail to NEOtrans.

“Given the great location, proximity to the great sports, entertainment and dining options in downtown Cleveland, we believe a high-quality, mixed-use and residential development would be complimentary to our renovation of the historic office building at 1020 Bolivar that we recently completed,” he added.

Bolivar redevelopment looking southeast at Gateway apartment with Progressive Field in background Desmone

Although these massings make it appear as if the apartment building would be built atop both existing parking garages on Bolivar. Instead, the single-level deck that's closest in this view would be demolished for a new, two-level garage that's a bit shorter than the 1971-built garage that will be kept

