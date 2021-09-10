Large office building in the works for Cleveland’s Midtown

MidTown Innovation District shows the location of a large office building planned between Euclid and Chester avenues at East 66th Street Merritt Chase

What may prove to be the largest office building ever built in Cleveland’s MidTown corridor is advancing toward a potential construction date early next year.

Wexford Science & Technology, LLC of Baltimore is moving forward in developing a 150,000-square-foot office building and multilevel parking deck at the northwest corner of Euclid Avenue and East 66th Street. The building could house anywhere from 700 to 1,000 office and research workers and add to the city’s Health Tech Corridor.

Conceptual renderings of the project drawn up by Vocon Partners LLC of Cleveland show a five-story building with ground-floor retail/café spaces along Euclid. Behind the new office building would be a parking deck along East 66th and extending north to Chester Avenue. A source was unwilling to share the renderings with NEOtrans because the source was not authorized to do so.

But the designer’s intentions were reportedly to emphasize Euclid as the pedestrian-oriented, transit-oriented setting as exemplified by the ground-floor retail-café spaces facing Euclid. A modern, windows-heavy façade along Euclid is also proposed. A HealthLine bus rapid transit station is right out front of the office building site.

Euclid Avenue at East 66th Street KJP

Similarly, architects wanted to emphasize Chester, which is a fast, multi-lane roadway, as the car-oriented setting for the 700-space parking garage. The garage would measure about 175,000 square feet, making it larger than the office building in terms of square footage. But the garage’s footprint would cover more ground. Thus its height would be about three levels.

No dollar figure was given by the source for the project. But given the space needs identified at this early stage, it could be a $50 million to $70 million development project.

