Cleveland, OH

Large office building in the works for Cleveland’s Midtown

NEOtrans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSszu_0bs69VIE00
MidTown Innovation District shows the location of a large office building planned between Euclid and Chester avenues at East 66th StreetMerritt Chase

What may prove to be the largest office building ever built in Cleveland’s MidTown corridor is advancing toward a potential construction date early next year.

Wexford Science & Technology, LLC of Baltimore is moving forward in developing a 150,000-square-foot office building and multilevel parking deck at the northwest corner of Euclid Avenue and East 66th Street. The building could house anywhere from 700 to 1,000 office and research workers and add to the city’s Health Tech Corridor.

Conceptual renderings of the project drawn up by Vocon Partners LLC of Cleveland show a five-story building with ground-floor retail/café spaces along Euclid. Behind the new office building would be a parking deck along East 66th and extending north to Chester Avenue. A source was unwilling to share the renderings with NEOtrans because the source was not authorized to do so.

But the designer’s intentions were reportedly to emphasize Euclid as the pedestrian-oriented, transit-oriented setting as exemplified by the ground-floor retail-café spaces facing Euclid. A modern, windows-heavy façade along Euclid is also proposed. A HealthLine bus rapid transit station is right out front of the office building site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CjuwL_0bs69VIE00
Euclid Avenue at East 66th StreetKJP

Similarly, architects wanted to emphasize Chester, which is a fast, multi-lane roadway, as the car-oriented setting for the 700-space parking garage. The garage would measure about 175,000 square feet, making it larger than the office building in terms of square footage. But the garage’s footprint would cover more ground. Thus its height would be about three levels.

No dollar figure was given by the source for the project. But given the space needs identified at this early stage, it could be a $50 million to $70 million development project.

More details here: https://neo-trans.blog/2021/09/04/large-office-building-in-the-works-for-clevelands-midtown/

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Greater Cleveland economy, development, construction news

Cleveland, OH
28 followers

More from NEOtrans

Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Indians may buy garage for ‘ballpark village’ development

Massive Gateway East Garage along the East 7th Street and behind Progressive Field’s scoreboardGoogleEarth. With an office-like façade along Huron Road, the massive Gateway East Garage extends south along the East 7th Street alley and then west along Bolivar Road, behind Progressive Field’s scoreboard. The Cleveland Indians/Guardians may acquire the 1994-built city-owned parking garage in 2024-25 and sell or partner with a real estate investor to redevelop it.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Bedrock riverfront joins downtown lakefront in mega-planning

Announced vision for riverfront development in downtown ClevelandBedrock. A multi-decade vision was announced today by Detroit-based Bedrock for riverfront development in downtown Cleveland. It depends on securing federal dollars for infrastructure improvements which will take many years to carry out (Bedrock)

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Court orders Little Italy housing construction halted

Thirteen four-story townhomes would line the east side of Coltman Road in Cleveland Little ItalySixMo. Thirteen four-story townhomes would line the east side of Coltman Road in Cleveland’s Little Italy and block views of a four-story apartment building from the west. Another four townhomes would rise on East 123rd Street located south of the apartment building that is a source of discontent for two nearby residents who are trying to block construction work now under way.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Gateway live-work apartments planned, more possible

The concept of development in the 1000-1100 block of Bolivar Road just east of East 9th Street and Progressive FieldDesmone. This basic massing shows the concept of what developer Somera Road would like to do in the 1000-1100 block of Bolivar Road just east of East 9th Street and Progressive Field. Proposed is a four- to five-story apartment building built atop a two-level parking garage with retail fronting Bolivar.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Seeds & Sprouts XX – Downtown moves, tenant shrinks & more

Early intelligence on Cleveland-area real estate projects. Because these projects are very early in their process of development or just a long-range plan, a lot can and probably will change their final shape, use and outcome.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

700 Lake tops off, and tops the metro area in condo sale price

Cleveland-most-expensive-condominium-saleBrickhaus. Lakefront views, high-end finishes and a rock-solid community combined at 700 Lake to yield Greater Cleveland’s most expensive condominium sale ever. Sales and construction work continues at the Rocky River development.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland: growing faster than the national average, and shrinking

Sometimes living in Cleveland is a walk in the park. And Census data shows more adults are choosing to live here.KJP. Census data shows more adults are choosing to live here as its economy is producing more output per capita than the average among 106 of America's largest cities studied in a recent analysis. And Clevelanders' wealth grew by $2.1 billion between 2017 and 2019 but dipped during the pandemic.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy