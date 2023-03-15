State revenues increase by $7 billion as a result of inflation, giving politicians more money to spend.

For the current and following fiscal years, economists have upped Florida's general-revenue prediction by more than $7 billion, providing lawmakers extra money to support initiatives like education, healthcare, and incarceration.

The greater sales tax receipts brought on by inflation account for the majority of the rise in revenue. The housing market, which has slowed down as a result of increasing interest rates and prices, is a concern for economists.

The enhanced prediction for the current fiscal year is significantly influenced by one-time funding sources, such as initiatives to rehabilitate areas damaged by Hurricane Ian.

A "moderate" recession is also predicted, and experts are concerned about how people are using their personal savings.

As they create a budget for the 2023–2024 fiscal year, which will begin in July, MPs will have extra money to work with thanks to the forecast, which was finished late on Monday. Programs like education, health care, and prisons are all funded in large part by general income.

The prognosis for the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30, was increased by $4.27 billion by the economists, who were in attendance at the state Revenue Estimating Conference. They increased the anticipated receipts for the fiscal year 2023–2024 by $2.78 billion as well.

The predicted increases were primarily caused by higher sales tax receipts due to inflation. The housing market was one area in which the economists issued a warning.

The group meets on a regular basis throughout the year to update revenue projections. They reduced their projections for real estate transaction and intangible tax collections by $1 billion as part of the forecast released on Monday, which is just another indication of a downturn in home sales.

According to Amy Baker, coordinator of the Office of Economic & Demographic Research of the Legislature, "that's an indication that we need to be worried about the entire forecast." she said following the meeting. "The Federal Reserve's (Federal Reserve) decisions to increase the federal funds rate have an impact on mortgage interest rates. Therefore, as soon as you noticed that and the elevated (housing) prices that were already in place before it occurred, the two simply came into contact. People found it extremely challenging to obtain funding and a home as a result.

A drop was anticipated by economists in a forecast released in the summer, and according to Baker, "we deepened it" with the new data.

Additionally, a significant percentage of the higher revenue projections are linked to one-time funding sources rather than ongoing funding sources.

Reconstruction efforts in the regions devastated by the deadly Category 4 Hurricane Ian in September account for nearly 14% of the increased estimate for the current fiscal year.

Based on information from the Office of Insurance Regulation and updates from the National Flood Insurance Program, a conference report from March 7 predicted that the overall cost of damages from Ian would be $53.51 billion.

According to the March 7 report, this results in a hypothetical increase in sales tax of more than $1.55 billion. $481.4 million of that amount has already been received.

A "mild" recession is also included in the revised model, as opposed to a summer forecast in which one was predicted

According to a conference summary released on Monday, "the risk associated with the national economic forecast continues to be skewed to the downside, with an 80% chance that the new forecast will unfold as predicted.

The results of the survey were used to develop a model for the development of the new program. One major problem is that rising prices brought on by inflation have raised sales tax receipts.

The estimates for sales-tax collections were increased by $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year and $2.73 billion for 2023–2024, with tourism being one of the state's major economic drivers.

But there are still uncertainties regarding how future sales taxes will be collected.

The state may experience a return to a more "typical buying mix of goods and services and managing personal budget limitations in a time of persistent inflation," according to the conference summary. Consumers have been delving into their personal savings.

Concerns about customers' use of personal savings have been raised by economists for several months. Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, people saw an increase in their funds. Savings, however, are currently below the rate from the 2018–2019 fiscal year before the epidemic.