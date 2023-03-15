11-year-old girl who earns "$132,000 a month" retires to concentrate on her studies

Prepare to regret your life decisions because an 11-year-old girl who earns up to $132,000 per month is "semi-retiring" to concentrate on her studies.

11 year old girl Photo by images.ladbible.com

It lends the concept of early retirement a completely new meaning.

Given that in the US government benefits do not begin until the ripe old age of 67, the majority of us could only think of leaving our jobs in our 40s or 50s.

However, Pixie Curtis, a young entrepreneur, can take a stride back before turning 12 years old.

Although the 11-year-old's company, which sold fidget toys, really took off during the pandemic, she is now "semi-retiring" to concentrate on her schoolwork.

Pixie's manager and PR tycoon Roxy Jacenko disclosed to news.com.au that her daughter's fidget business brought in AU $200,000 (US $132,000) in its first month.

Since it has been so prosperous, Pixie could theoretically resign at the age of 15 as a millionaire.

It should also come as no surprise that the young entrepreneur has reaped the rewards of her success, including an extravagant birthday celebration that is estimated to have cost AU $40,000 (US $26,000).

Pixie also possesses a Mercedes Benz Gl worth AU $270,000 (US $178,000), even though she won't be able to drive it for several more years.

You might wonder why she would want to leave such a successful company, but she wants to finish high school first before making any significant choices about her future.

Additionally, it doesn't spell the end for her business.

While Pixie's Pix online shop will continue to exist, it will return to its original position as the best source for children's hair bows and accessories known as Pixie's Bows, as it did in 2011.

An NSW government contractor named Main Facilities recently spent AU $30,000 (US $20,000) on the store's inventory, which will be donated to children's charities like Bear Cottage, Ronald McDonald House, Little Wings, and Vinnies, according to the source.