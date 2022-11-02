Nelson County Republicans Angry Over Alleged Censorship And "Dictatorship Style" Of Vice-Chair James Victrey

November 2, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Don Thrasher

Current vice-chair of the Nelson County Republican Party James Victrey has come under fire from the more conservative wing of the local party. Trey Bradley the current chair has been mostly MIA since his loss to Candy Massaroni in the State Rep primary in May. Leaving Victrey sole control over the county party Facebook page. Victrey came under fire back in the spring when he posted support for Ukraine and advocated the US should be willing to go to war over Russia's incursion.

Victrey's latest rift with the conservative wing of the party began again this fall with his active support for Ashley Hollingshead a Democrat running for election to the Nelson County School Board. Hollingshead has posted pro BLM (Black Lives Matter) posts and allegedly had a controversial post about white privilege. But it's the most recent endorsement of the Constitutional Amendment 1 (more power to the legislative leadership and increased pay because of additional days) that has really got some people firing comments on the party FaceBook page. Victrey made an endorsement post stating the Republican Party of Nelson County endorsed a YES vote to give legislative leadership more power and pay.

The problem is the Executive Committee of the Nelson County Republican Party was never allowed to vote on this so-called endorsement of the party. Comments on the Post allege Victrey censored the name of Sen. Adrienne Southworth an opponent of Constitutional Amendment 1 from an invitation to a Republican Group sponsored Discussion Panel. The panel included Sen. Jimmy Higdon and State Representative-Elect Candy Massaroni.

Victrey has been very controversial for his more liberal view points. In 2020 he criticized Chad McCoy for not answering KY Standard editor's question to Victrey's satisfaction about addressing concerns of BLM supporters in Louisville during the riots. Victrey is considered to be a "never-Trumper" and espouses that Republicans should consider other markers than being conservative to identify as.

Victrey is now refusing to retract the so-called endorsement of Constitutional Amendment 1 even after being asked to by several members of the Executive Committee. Meanwhile Trey Bradley has maintained silence on the issue refusing to discuss it.

Back in April Victrey gave local journalist and editor of the Nelson County Gazette, Jim Brooks an ultimatum over which debate he could and could not participate in. The question many conservatives have is will David Floyd, Jason Floyd and Bobbie Floyd continue to be Victrey's main supporters after all of this. Or is it as some suspect David Floyd orchestrating Victrey’s moves. The Floyd family controls 3 of the 15 seats and along with their friends control a grip hold on the county party apparatus that many rank-and-file Republicans are unhappy about. The Floyd controlled Executive Committee won’t be up for election again till 2024.

James Victrey Social Media Post

Some of the comments on the Republican Party of Nelson County Facebook Page are below:

Comments Social Media

Comments Social Media