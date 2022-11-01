Petition Started As Suspect In Rogers Disappearance Brooks Houck Reportedly Trying To Open Day Care

Brooks Houck Mugshot KSP

October 31, 2022 (Bardstow, KY) by Staff Reporters

It is being reported that the number one suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers has purchased the former Peoples Church in Bardstown with plans to open a Day Care. The initial reaction from Nelson Countians is shock and outrage.

Nelson County America First is organizing a petition to send to the Kentucky Division of Regulated Child Care asking the State not issue a license to Houck. The State of Kentucky can reject a license application for child care to people with questionable backgrounds. In a post on Facebook Crystal Roger’s mother Sherry Ballard issued an emotional statement.

“ Awhile ago I found out that Brooks Houck purchased the Peoples Church. He is in the process of making it into a DAYCARE. How can a person who is the number one suspect even open a daycare. I cannot imagine a parent willing to send their children there. I pray you do not make the mistake of trusting your children in the hands of a NUMBER ONE SUSPECT IN THE DISAPPEARANCE OF A MISSING MOTHER!!!!!! I just feel like everyone should know what kind is business Bardstown is about to open one day. I’m SHOCKED.“

Nelson Countians wishing to sign the petition asking the KY Division of Regulated Child Care not to issue a license to Houck will be available Tuesday to begin gathering signatures. For anyone wanting to sign the petition it will be available at 800 East John Rowan, Bardstown.

