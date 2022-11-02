Bardstown, KY

Frankie Hibbs and Gaye Ballard Bardstown City Council Candidates Endorsed By Nelson County America First

Nelson County News-Sentinel

October 31st, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Staff Reporters

Nelson County America First PAC has endorsed Frankie Hibbs a current member of the Bardstown City Council. Hibbs is a former Republican who has served 4 years on the Bardstown City Council. In that time Hibbs has worked to promote conservative values. Hibbs has quietly fought for open and transparent government at city hall. In a statement from NC America First it stated the caucus felt the team of Frankie Hibbs and Gaye Ballard would help lead the Bardstown City Council in a more positive direction in regards to openness and transparency.

Gaye Ballard also received the endorsement from Nelson County America First PAC. She has been working for the past 5 years to bring out issues she feels are problematic at city hall. There are currently 6 incumbents and 6 challengers. The caucus also recommended Barb Blackstone, Elissa Robbins, Matthew Cooper and Skyler McCune in the race for Bardstown City Council.

During the televised debates for city council there were some contentious moments and discussion. Most of the challengers feeling there is a lack of transparency and openness at city hall. The city council positions are up for election every 2 years. The mayors position is up every 4 years. The current mayor Dick Heaton is running unopposed.

While city council race is non-partisan we note the only Republican currently on the council is Joe Buckman.

Early voting begins this week and election day is November 8th. Please note that straight party ticket voting does not apply to the Bardstown City Council races or the school board races. Sample Ballots are available online. Update Election Poll Workers Needed!

# Bardstown KY

