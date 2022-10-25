Shocking Video Surfaces of Bardstown Councilman Joe Buckman Lying About Contract He Tried To Keep Secret

October 25th, 2022 (Bardstown,KY) by Staff Reporters

At last weeks Bardstown City Council debate council candidate Gaye Ballard brought up the subject of Bardstown City Schools Superintendent Ryan Clark's house. Ballard alleged that demolition on the property started prior to Clark receiving a Certificate of Appropriateness from the city. Ballard also alleged that councilman Joe Buckman was the contractor on the project. Buckman denied both things in his closing statements at the debate.

But a video of a Bardstown city council meeting this year supported Ballard's allegations that Buckman indeed had a contract with Dr. Clark. The video shows mayor Dick Heaton stating Buckman had a contract with Clark as to why he was recusing on the vote and discussion on the matter. In a move that violates the Nelson County Ethics Ordinance Buckman then began to advocate and discuss the project prior to his fellow council members voted in favor of the COA.

A formal ethics complaint is expected to be filed by Nelson County residents latter this week on the matter. Gaye Ballard is viewed by many as the favorite to be elected on November 8th of the 6 challengers. Ballard has been a wathdog on numerous issues that she has discovered and brought to light.

Buckman and the other city council members refused to participate in one of the debates last week. Some feel the council didn't want to answer public questions on issues such as Dr. Clark's house and other alleged favortism and unequal treatment of the citizens of Bardstown.

The short video of Buckman lying at the debate combined with the previous council meeting can be found here: Councilman Buckman Caught In A Lie