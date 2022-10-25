Bardstown, KY

Shocking Video Surfaces of Bardstown Councilman Joe Buckman Lying About Contract He Tried To Keep Secret

Nelson County News-Sentinel

October 25th, 2022 (Bardstown,KY) by Staff Reporters

At last weeks Bardstown City Council debate council candidate Gaye Ballard brought up the subject of Bardstown City Schools Superintendent Ryan Clark's house. Ballard alleged that demolition on the property started prior to Clark receiving a Certificate of Appropriateness from the city. Ballard also alleged that councilman Joe Buckman was the contractor on the project. Buckman denied both things in his closing statements at the debate.

But a video of a Bardstown city council meeting this year supported Ballard's allegations that Buckman indeed had a contract with Dr. Clark. The video shows mayor Dick Heaton stating Buckman had a contract with Clark as to why he was recusing on the vote and discussion on the matter. In a move that violates the Nelson County Ethics Ordinance Buckman then began to advocate and discuss the project prior to his fellow council members voted in favor of the COA.

A formal ethics complaint is expected to be filed by Nelson County residents latter this week on the matter. Gaye Ballard is viewed by many as the favorite to be elected on November 8th of the 6 challengers. Ballard has been a wathdog on numerous issues that she has discovered and brought to light.

Buckman and the other city council members refused to participate in one of the debates last week. Some feel the council didn't want to answer public questions on issues such as Dr. Clark's house and other alleged favortism and unequal treatment of the citizens of Bardstown.

The short video of Buckman lying at the debate combined with the previous council meeting can be found here: Councilman Buckman Caught In A Lie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RupSJ_0im19iQr00
Councilamn Joe BuckmanWAVE 3 News

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Bardstown KY# Nelson County KY

Comments / 3

Published by

Nelson County Kentucky’s News & Investigative Reporting

Coxs Creek, KY
118 followers

More from Nelson County News-Sentinel

Nelson County, KY

Attorney That Cleared Wes Bradley of Harassment Hired As New Nelson County School Board Attorney

October 19, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) In 2021 the former principal of Bloomfield Middle School, Randy Adams filed a formal complaint against Superintendent Wes Bradley for Harassment. The Nelson County School Board hired Eric Farris as an Independent Investigator to determine the veracity of the allegations. Farris is also the attorney for the Bullitt County School District. Farris alleges he conducted a thorough review of the matter and exonerated Bradley.

Read full story

Bardstown City Council Members Failed To Attend Debate With Public Questions Co-moderated by Don Thrasher & Kenny Fogle

October 18, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) Last night was the last of 8 debates co-moderated by Don Thrasher and Kenny Fogle that included questions from the public. In a move that has shocked some political watchers the current members of the Bardstown City council simply didn't show up. Some believe this is indicative of how the council members treat questions from the public in general. Lack of transparency and openness was the theme of many of the 6 challengers that did attend.

Read full story
2 comments
Bardstown, KY

Bardstown City Council Repeals Mayor's Pay Increase After Gaye Ballard (Council Candidate) Asks For Investigation

Dick Heaton at the Oct 11 2022 Council MeetingPLG TV 13 Screen Shot. In a move that stunned watchers of Bardstown City Hall politics, the Bardstown City Council moved to repeal the previously improperly passed ordinance that doubled Mayor Heaton's salary from $30,000 to $60,000.

Read full story
4 comments
Bardstown, KY

Bardstown Business Owner Fighting City's Double Standard on Signs

A Bardstown business owner is fighting back over what she perceives as a double standard by the city of Bardstown over signs. Mary Daniel Taylor who owns Liberty Tax and Rachelle Daniele Rose Gifts & Decor has been an outspoken critic of the city of Bardstown on numerous issues. Taylor has tried to bring to light issues surrounding Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard. Several years ago the city began removing the Crystal Rogers signs down while leaving other signs up. She has been fighting city hall for equity and fairness in their treatment of local businesses for some time now.

Read full story
5 comments
Nelson County, KY

Adam Gossom Nelson County School Board Candidate Refused To Attend Debate

Nelson County School Board Debate District 1NCAFPAC. October 8, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) The Nelson County America First PAC has conducted 7 debates so far this election cycle with 15 candidates attending. Only one candidate sent out a press release stating he would refuse to attend. Adam Gossom a political newcomer and newcomer to Nelson County stated that the debate would be biased against him. Gossom is running against Nelson County native David Norman in District 1. In a bizarre press release that some believed to be written in coordination with Ashley Hollingshead (District 4 Candidate) he alleged bias.

Read full story
9 comments
Nelson County, KY

NELSON COUNTY NEWS: Trump Ally Don Thrasher Running For Nelson County Judge Executive

Trump Ally Don Thrasher Running For Nelson County Judge Executive Headline - Nelson County News SentinelNelson County News-Sentinel Staff. As reported in our print edition of the Nelson County News-Sentinel, Trump Ally Don Thrasher is running as the America First Candidate in the Republican Primary for the Nelson County Judge Executive seat. Thrasher wants to partner with the citizens of Nelson County in decision making. He is proposing Town Hall meetings for all key issues, he will be returning public comment to the Nelson County Fiscal Court and will hold night meetings to allow greater public participation.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy