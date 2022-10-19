Attorney That Cleared Wes Bradley of Harassment Hired As New Nelson County School Board Attorney

October 19, 2022 (Bardstown, KY)

In 2021 the former principal of Bloomfield Middle School, Randy Adams filed a formal complaint against Superintendent Wes Bradley for Harassment. The Nelson County School Board hired Eric Farris as an Independent Investigator to determine the veracity of the allegations. Farris is also the attorney for the Bullitt County School District. Farris alleges he conducted a thorough review of the matter and exonerated Bradley.

Eric Farris, Nelson County Schools New Attorney WAVE 3 NEWS

This year Chip Mckay the former point attorney for the district ran for Nelson County Attorney and has transitioned out as school district counsel - as the positions would be in conflict. Upon recommendation from Bradley the board approved Eric Farris to be the new school board attorney last month.

Farris had previously been involved in a Bullitt county matter involving a former teacher Scott Quinsberry in Bullitt County related to a rape of a student. After staff at Bullitt Lick Middle School complained about a suspected problem with Quinsberry, Farris made the following statement to WAVE 3 news "They did not find grounds to investigate" [the alleged student abuse]. And the school district took no disciplinary action against the teacher. But on August 19th, 2013 law enforcement arrested and charged Quinsberry of 2nd degree rape of a minor. Quinsberry was found guilty.

Some parents of Nelson County are concerned about Mr. Farris becoming the school board attorney so quickly after being the "Independent Investigator" that cleared Bradley. Privately some parents are alleging a quid-pro-quo situation.

The Nelson County School Board under chairman Damon Jackey unanimously approved Farris to be the new Nelson County School Attorney after only brief discussion.

Below is the letter from Farris clearing Bradley of any wrongdoing in the Harassment allegations.