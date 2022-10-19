Bardstown City Council Members Failed To Attend Debate With Public Questions Co-moderated by Don Thrasher & Kenny Fogle

Nelson County News-Sentinel

October 18, 2022 (Bardstown, KY)

Last night was the last of 8 debates co-moderated by Don Thrasher and Kenny Fogle that included questions from the public. In a move that has shocked some political watchers the current members of the Bardstown City council simply didn't show up. Some believe this is indicative of how the council members treat questions from the public in general. Lack of transparency and openness was the theme of many of the 6 challengers that did attend.

Nelson County America First Bardstown City Council Debate

Gaye Ballard was the standout of the night, coming off to many as professional and well researched. Ballard wants to be a watchdog for the average Bardstown resident. Other candidates mentioned that voters they talked to have brought up that they feel like 2nd Class citizens because they are not wealthy or friends with the current members.

With hot topics like the missing $750,000, the mayor's recent improper pay raise the sitting council members would have had a tough time with some of the questions from the public. It's been indicated that the current members will be attending the Our Commonwealth forum.

Whether or not the incumbents not attending a debate with public questions matters will be up to the voters of the City of Bardstown. While some feel the need for change ultimately we will see the result on election night.

Varying topics were discussed at the debate which will be televised on PLG TV 13 and is available to view on the PLG Facebook page.

The 6 candidates that did attend were Gaye Ballard, Skylar McCune, Barb Blackstone, Angel Thompson, Matthew Cooper and Elissa Robbins.

The election is November 8th, 2022

# Bardstown KY

Published by

Nelson County Kentucky’s News & Investigative Reporting

Coxs Creek, KY
