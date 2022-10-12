Bardstown, KY

Bardstown City Council Repeals Mayor's Pay Increase After Gaye Ballard (Council Candidate) Asks For Investigation

Nelson County News-Sentinel

Dick Heaton at the Oct 11 2022 Council MeetingPLG TV 13 Screen Shot

October 11, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Don Thrasher

In a move that stunned watchers of Bardstown City Hall politics, the Bardstown City Council moved to repeal the previously improperly passed ordinance that doubled Mayor Heaton's salary from $30,000 to $60,000.

Gaye Ballard a candidate for Bardstown City Council - who is promising to clean up City Hall if elected had filed documents and a complaint to the Kentucky Attorney General stating the Mayor and Council improperly passed an increase of pay ordinance. Ballard pointed out the law gives a deadline for when such a pay increase must be passed by, which according to Ballard had already passed.

Heaton and City Attorney Audrey Haydon brought the matter up at the City Council meeting tonight and repealed the previously improper ordinance. Heaton's salary will now remain at $30,000 for the next 4 years the issue is able to be revisited in the proper time period. Ballards actions saved Bardstown taxpayers $120,000 over the next 4 years.

Gaye Ballard has pointed out numerous issues with the city that has brought to light issues that she feels can save the city taxpayers money and make city government more accountable and transparent.

Ballard will be on the November 8th Ballot along with the incumbents and 4 others that have filed to be on the council for 2023.

A City Council Debate sponsored by the Nelson County America First PAC will be held at Thomas Nelson High School Auditorium on Oct. 17th at 7pm. Questions from the public will be welcome at the debate. Mayor Heaton is unopposed in this election.

# Bardstown# Nelson County

Coxs Creek, KY
