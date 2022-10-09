Bardstown, KY

Bardstown Business Owner Fighting City's Double Standard on Signs

Nelson County News-Sentinel

October 9, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Don Thrasher

A Bardstown business owner is fighting back over what she perceives as a double standard by the city of Bardstown over signs. Mary Daniel Taylor who owns Liberty Tax and Rachelle Daniele Rose Gifts & Decor has been an outspoken critic of the city of Bardstown on numerous issues. Taylor has tried to bring to light issues surrounding Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard. Several years ago the city began removing the Crystal Rogers signs down while leaving other signs up. She has been fighting city hall for equity and fairness in their treatment of local businesses for some time now.

Recently Taylor was threatened by the city over her inflatable "waver" type sign. Taylor had noticed other businesses had put up similar so she put hers out. The immediate response from the city and the perceived double standard has re-ignited Taylor's fight over the local sign issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10MLhm_0iSWZdxj00
Inflatable Waver In Front of Mary Taylor's Business In BardstownFacebook Page of Mary Taylor

In a previous fight with the city of Bardstown the city removed her Prayers For Crystal signs and threw them in the garbage. It was alleged at the time the city didn't want that type of sign during the Bourbon Festival.

Recently she posted a picture of another active inflatable in front of a Bardstown city sign. Pointing to it as an example of the alleged city double standard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h5cdG_0iSWZdxj00
Inflatable In Another Location In Front of A City of Bardstown SignFacebook Page of Mary Taylor

Taylor stated in a recent social media post "I'm just not going to let them bully me any longer". The city of Bardstown was contacted for a comment but at the time of publication no response has been received.

Another Inflatible Active In Front of A City of Bardstown SignFacebook Page of Mary Taylor

