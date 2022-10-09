Adam Gossom Nelson County School Board Candidate Refused To Attend Debate

Nelson County School Board Debate District 1 NCAFPAC

October 8, 2022 (Bardstown, KY)

The Nelson County America First PAC has conducted 7 debates so far this election cycle with 15 candidates attending. Only one candidate sent out a press release stating he would refuse to attend. Adam Gossom a political newcomer and newcomer to Nelson County stated that the debate would be biased against him. Gossom is running against Nelson County native David Norman in District 1. In a bizarre press release that some believed to be written in coordination with Ashley Hollingshead (District 4 Candidate) he alleged bias.

None of the other 15 candidates had alleged bias that participated in the previous debates. It is reported that Gossom reached out to local media wanting a written in style debate instead of a public debate. The Nelson County America First PAC debates were the first debates in recent history in Nelson County that allowed anyone from the public to ask question. Normally the questions are reserved to the local media and not the public. Most candidates and attendees were thankful at the opportunity to an answer and ask questions from everyday Nelson Countians.

Gossom has come under criticism recently for being evasive in answering questions. In a recent Nelson County Republican meeting Gossom spoke briefly but was questioned by Barb Blackstone about his position on the proposed school merger. Gossom reportedly gave vague answers and was evasive. Gossom's position on taxes is he refuses to pledge not to raise taxes. His opponent David Norman is against the school merger and has pledged not to raise taxes until spending at the district is under control.

Nelson County School District is in the top 5 of county school districts in terms of high taxes. Many political watchers believe Gossom and Hollingshead are the choice of the current Superintendent Wes Bradley and current board chairman.

What is clear Gossom didn't want to answer questions from the bi-partisan moderators Don Thrasher (Republican) and Kenny Fogle the chair of the Nelson County Democratic Party, nor the public.

David Norman and Amanda Deaton have been active in trying to bring spending down and question the proposed school merger. With Gossom refusing to attend the debate it has made some of Gossom's supporters rethink their choice. With some outright saying they will no longer support him if he is unwilling to attend debates with questions from the public.

The election for Nelson County School Board will be on November 8, 2022.