rent increase notice Photo by (Shutterstock/Doubletree Studio)

Roughly one-third of US households are renters, making them a sizable demographic in towns, cities and states across the country. When landlords raise rent, that can have a serious impact. Here are some things to know about how landlords can legally raise rent. Fortunately, renters have some protections in place to help prevent landlords from doubling or tripling the rent in the middle of a lease.

Pros and cons of renting

Renters don’t have to worry about maintenance costs and other expenses associated with owning a home, but they may still have access to amenities like laundry and community pools. This makes renting attractive for those who want a flexible, yet affordable lifestyle without the commitment of buying a property in one location.

While renting offers flexibility, you won’t get to make money off of the home as an investment like a homeowner could. You also don’t get much say over how much the rent is since most of it is tied to mortgage rates and the market as a whole.

Fixed term vs. Month-to-month rental contract

A standard fixed-term rental lease usually lasts for one year. You’ll find this type of lease agreement on apartments, townhouses, and single-family homes. If you have a fixed-term lease, the landlord typically cannot change the rent price until the end of the lease term. At the end of the lease, the landlord can usually raise the rent, provided they give enough legal notice (usually 30 days).

A month-to-month lease is a rental agreement contract that establishes occupancy over the short-term, providing no specific end date. The agreement renews each month until either the landlord or tenant says they don’t want to renew the agreement anymore and provides sufficient notice. You can find a month-to-month lease on apartments, townhomes, and single family homes, but you may also find a shorter-term lease like this on a vacation rental.

With month-to-month leases, the landlord can often raise the rent much easier and quicker. They typically just have to provide 30 days notice.

"Landlords can legally raise rent only at the beginning of a lease, never during a lease term", said Domenick, owner of AccidentalRental , a resource for mom and pop landlords. "However, they must follow proper notification requirements and abide by any applicable rent control laws which may limit the amount of the allowable rent increase. In addition, some states, like New Jersey may require that the increase not be "unconscionable" even if rent control is not applicable."

States, cities and municipalities with rent control

Your landlord might not be able to raise rent, or they might have rent limits over which they can’t exceed. Some states, like Oregon and California, have statewide legislation. Other localities, like Washington, DC and New York City, have local rent control legislation. In any case, your landlord must follow all city, state and federal laws when setting or raising rent prices.

"Typically there are only a handful of scenarios where landlords can legally raise the rent in Missouri,” said Daniel P. Gabris, Construction and Real Estate Lawyer at Gabris Law, LLC . “If there is an existing contract, the contract would have to expire, or there would have to be a mutually agreed upon modification to the contract in order to be able to modify the rent amount. If there is no contract, then the landlord would be able to raise the rent with 30 days' notice to the tenant."

What to do if you’re unhappy with a legal rent price increase

Couple of angry tenants having dispute with landlord Photo by (Shutterstock/fizkes)

If you’re unhappy with a legal rent increase, there isn’t much you can do except move to a new location with more affordable rent prices when your lease is up.

According to Rent.com, in the US, the median monthly rent was $2,007 in November 2022. This represented a 7.45% increase year-over-year.

You might find that rent prices in some localities are too high. Then, if your landlord increases the rent on top of the already unaffordable cost, this could put you in a tough spot. If the rent at your existing place is too expensive, look for more affordable areas nearby. It’s also a good idea to create a pros and cons list to determine what’s most important to you when searching for a new area.

“When and how your landlord can raise your rent depends on the terms of the lease agreement,” said Kim Chan Founder and CEO of DocPro . “If the lease agreement contains a rent review clause, then the landlord has the right to review the rent payable by the tenant during the lease term. Once the rent review is negotiated, the tenant and landlord can sign a Rent Review Memorandum to record the terms of the revised rent.”

You can often find a great spot outside the city, and you don’t necessarily need to be in the heart of the action. Sometimes, finding places to live on the outskirts is your best bet.

What to do if your landlord illegally raises your rent

If your landlord raises your rent illegally (that is, in retaliation to a discrimination claim, in a way that violates your contract, or in a way that violates rent laws), you have some protections. Contact a real estate lawyer in your state that specializes in landlord and tenant claims.