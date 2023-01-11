8 Things to Know When Moving During Winter

Father and daughter moving to new apartment together during winterPhoto by(Shutterstock/Viktoriia Hnatiuk)

Deciding when to move is a big, sometimes life-changing decision, and you would probably be surprised how many requests for relocation moving companies get during winter. Many people think it's good to start fresh during the holiday season, but moving during winter isn’t as easy as your typical summer move.

That's why it's important to take good care of your winter movers and take certain steps to create the best possible moving experience, even when weather conditions are so harsh. Here are eight tips to remember when moving during the winter.

It can be easier to find a reliable moving company

As mentioned, many moving companies are usually not that busy during the winter months. This allows them to be more available to their customers, and it's easier to book the date you have planned.

Expertly trained professionals will pack and protect all of your items and safely relocate them to your new address. Keep in mind that most professional moving companies offer various packing options, so you can save some money if you are willing to pack on your own.

Booking professionals will also avoid the risk of friends or family slipping and falling on icy sidewalks and seriously hurting themselves. Safety always comes first, especially during those cold, long winter moves.

An experienced team is thoroughly trained and has a ton of experience carrying out moves, even during harsh climates and bad temperatures. Another important thing to remember is that movers are equipped with proper gear and professional equipment. That means your valuable belongings will be more likely to be kept safe during the entire transition.

Winter move can actually save you some money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7VTl_0k9fXsyr00
Woman putting money into piggy bankPhoto by(Shutterstock/New Africa)

Do you want to save some money? Say yes to the winter move! Winter time is typically slower than other seasons for moving companies. That means less expensive moving costs for you. It also means more flexibility when deciding your moving date.

Make sure to book your move during the weekday and toward the middle of the month, when the booking is generally lighter, even during the winter months.

Winter move means more flexibility

Winter months in the moving world often mean better flexibility and more affordable prices for your wallets.

The market expects you to start looking for reliable movers in advance, but many reliable and trustworthy moving companies offer great availability during November, December, January and February.

It's possible to move even during the holidays

Believe it or not, many experienced movers are willing to work and relocate you even during important holidays like Christmas or New Year's Eve. Sometimes you need to move as quickly as possible, and it's good to know that certain moving companies are open to help you out even during the holidays.

The stress following the move doesn't have to disturb your Christmas holidays or New Year's Eve preparations. Your only task is to choose the right moving company and take advantage of experienced people to make it easier for you.

If you are relocating during this time, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy this joyous season. You can still do little things to have a great time with your friends and family, like sit by the fire, tell Christmas stories, and plan how to decorate your new place.

You must shovel and salt driveways

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aI4Uo_0k9fXsyr00
Man shoveling and clearing snowy drivewayPhoto by(Shutterstock/RobDun)

Ice and snow can sometimes cause unfortunate accidents, especially if you are not careful enough. Whether you are hiring professionals or moving with the help of your friends, it's incredibly important to shovel and salt your driveway.

This eliminates the risk for movers of slipping and falling when carrying moving boxes. Moving is challenging and often involves handling heavy objects, so it's always important to take all precautions and ensure a happy and safe relocation for everyone.

Harsh winter conditions can be difficult, but luckily there are ways to cope with them, and shoveling your driveway is just one of them.

Pay extra attention to your fragile objects

Fragile items like glasses and dishware can become even more sensitive during the winter and prone to breaking easily in the cold winter weather.

That's why we recommend you double-wrap those delicate possessions with bubble wrap and moving blankets before putting them in the moving boxes. You can also wrap boxes in the wrap because there may be ice on the ground, so this is a great backup plan in case of a fall.

Give yourself extra time

Winter weather can often be unpredictable, so it's always smart to plan for delays. Snow, ice, and rain could cause a great inconvenience during your winter move. That's why you should give yourself enough time to complete the move, even if that means your relocation lasts longer than you originally planned.

Keep calm and enjoy your winter move

If you are one of those people planning to move during the winter, we wish you a safe relocation. Nothing is more beautiful than celebrating Christmas with a cup of hot chocolate in your new home, surrounded by your loved ones. There is also no better time to start fresh and create the life you have always dreamed of.

Enjoy the holiday season and a happy winter move!

