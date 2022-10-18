​Arizona Home Hacks for the Current Real Estate Market

Houses between Saguaros in Tucson Arizona(Shutterstock/LHBLLC)

With inflation on the rise, many homeowners are looking for ways to generate money in any way they can. Many first-time homeowners are looking to home hacking to generate passive income and find new ways to have a home make money.

Home hacking is the latest trend for homebuyers turned real estate investors to earn some money. While home hacking may sound complicated, it couldn’t be simpler to get started.

Here are the Arizona home hacks for the current real estate market.

What Is Home Hacking

Home hacking is a great way to create monthly income or find unique ways to build equity in your current property. Put simply, home hacking is finding ways to make money from your home!

While home hacking may seem straightforward, there are many different ways you can make this method work for you to make the most of your homes, such as vacation rentals or long-time rentals. Before you begin prepping your home for home hacking, there are a few things you need to do first.

  • Know your market: Your area might be a great location for a vacation rental, or you might have better luck with a long-term rental. Supply and demand play huge factors in home hacking, and if there are better areas than others.
  • Determine your home value: While house flippers may use home value to determine how much a home may sell for, it’s important to know what features of your home will make it valuable for the various hack styles. Whether it’s a relaxing pool or an easy drive downtown, understand what makes your home valuable.
  • Create a budget: Home hacking will require some upfront costs, such as repairs and photography. Create a budget to ensure your home is in peak condition.

Once you have completed the above, you are ready to choose your home hacking method.

Airbnb

Airbnb application icon on smartphone(Shutterstock/Moma okgo)

Airbnb offers many easy ways to start home hacking, so it’s no wonder this is one of the top choices for Arizona real estate investors. Airbnb also provides a lot of versatile and minimal start-up costs, so you can use Airbnb to hack just about any home.

Airbnb is primarily used for short-term rentals or to substitute a weekend stay at a hotel. This is a great option if you live in a highly trafficked area or vacation destination. You can also book long-term Airbnb tenants for a month-long stay or longer.

Tips to start your Airbnb in Arizona

  • Have amazing photos: Beautiful photos are a must for this home hack. Tenants like to see exactly what they are getting, so having crisp and beautiful photos is a must.
  • Have an accurate description: No one likes surprises, so detail everything your guest will get when they stay at your Airbnb. The more accurate the listing, the happier your guests will be.
  • Be specific in your listing: For vacation guests, it is good to know how far things are from your Airbnb. For example, if you are within walking distance from concert venues, make sure to list that.
  • Privacy and space: Guest Houses or separate suites are a great way to ensure consistent bookings for your guests. Make sure your guests have the privacy and space they need to unwind and relax.

Arizona is a great place to open an Airbnb for either long-term or short-term rentals. This home hack can work for nearly any style of home and offers endless ways to profit from your home.

Long Term Rentals

For rent sign in front of house(Shutterstock/Andy Dean Photography)

While Airbnb offers flexibility in how you hack your home, it doesn’t guarantee long-term passive income. If you use Airbnb, you may notice that Airbnb rentals are seasonal in your area.

For serious home hackers, long-term rental is a classic choice. Long-term rentals not only provide year-long income for your property but can be used to build equity in a home.

Common long-term rental home hacks

Home rentals: If you have multiple properties, or are looking to move, this is a great option to house hack. Home rentals are a great option to build passive income, and you can easily find tenants. Like all rentals, it's important to properly vet your tenants before renting, as evictions and property damage can be extremely costly.

Duplexes: This is a classic option for home hackers. Essentially, you live in half of a duplex and rent out the other side. Ideally, you structure the rental agreement to help cover the mortgage cost and build equity in the property long-term. However, these kinds of tenants are extremely difficult to find, so you are better off using a room rental system to get started.

Renting rooms: If you own a property with multiple bedrooms, you can easily rent any number of guest bedrooms. Many find that doing this close to the college campus is a great way to have a steady rotation of tenants.

An updated property, property management system, and proper tenant screening are all essentials to house hacking.

Funding your house hack

Mortgage loan application with house key(Shutterstock/Brian A Jackson)

Home hacking is a great way to generate income from your properties. However, creating an income-generating property often involves some upfront costs. These costs can range from photography to property management and repairs.

Updated properties are a must for any Arizona home hack. If you are competing against other vacation rentals or long-term apartment complexes, you need to have a property that offers value to your renters.

If your home lacks these upgrades, it may be difficult to find a tenant. There may be other repairs you want to make to your home as well, that will help improve the value of your home.

Top ways to fund your home hack:

Refinance: Refinancing your mortgage is an option to receive a large cash sum to finance repairs to your home. Additionally, this may be beneficial to lower the rate on your mortgage and charge the term of your loan.

HELOC: Home equity loans and lines of credit are secured against the value of your home equity, so lenders may be willing to offer lower rates than they do for most other types of personal loans. This often is written similarly to a second mortgage on a home and can be used interchangeably to supplement your repair.

Hard Money Loans: Real estate investors and house flippers will use hard money loans to purchase, repair and sell properties. These loans are short-term asset-based loans with higher interest rates but are based on a property's after-repair value. You should only pursue this option for investment properties such as flips.

Keep in mind, like any loan, it’s important to complete due diligence, and find the right option for you and your investment. Many house flippers do cost analysis and determine the return on investment for a property before they invest in repairs so make sure you research and consult an expert before taking out any loans for your home.

Getting started home hacking in Arizona

Arizona offers a large variety of options for home hackers. From endless Airbnb possibilities to thriving college scenes, home hackers can easily find options that work for their goals and their properties.

Will you start home hacking?

About the Author: Catherine Way is the Marketing Manager at Prime Plus Mortgages: Hard Money Loans. She has created content for the following industries: Real Estate, Mortgage, Finance, Business, Real Estate Investing, and many more.

