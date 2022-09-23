Things to know when moving to Florida

Florida map (shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy)

Florida is a popular travel destination thanks to its sunny, warm beaches and vibrant city life, with famous locations such as Orlando and Miami . It’s a popular state to relocate for many citizens, too, thanks to its warm climate and litany of activities that keep people engaged and busy. Whether you’re visiting for a short-term rental or considering a long-term move, there are a few things to be mindful of when heading to Florida:

Hurricanes are part of your new normal.

Florida State University reports that Florida’s coastline has been consistently hit with at least one hurricane since 1850, which means the Sunshine State is no stranger to strong storms. The FSU report says Tampa, Jacksonville and the Big Bend “do not have as high of a risk of a direct strike from a hurricane but are still susceptible to a landfall each year.”

Consider your comfort level with powerful storms. You may prefer to weather a major hurricane closer to one of these regions, or if you’d prefer to head farther south, be mindful that the storms there may be stronger.

The wildlife is amazing, but also dangerous.

American alligator with dragonfly on head (shutterstock/Danita Delimont)

Whether you prefer to birdwatch along the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail, hang with the manatees at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, or visit Florida’s swamps and marshes to catch a glimpse of some alligators, there are animals of all kinds for thrill-seeking nature lovers. Just be mindful that, while beautiful, many of these species can be dangerous. Florida has even earned the macabre rank of third in the nation for fatal wildlife attacks in a 20-year period, according to the Orlando Sentinel. With that in mind, it’s always best to keep your distance when nature watching.

Climate change is impacting the region.

From rising sea levels, retreating shorelines, stronger storms, toastier summer days and increased inland flooding, the effects of climate change are very real and pose a threat to the Florida area, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Whether you’re looking to rent or purchase, be sure to research how climate change may be impacting your area of Florida.

Access to the happiest (and most crowded) places on Earth, at a discount.

Living in Florida means you can enjoy sweet savings, up to 40% off, on passes to Walt Disney World and other attractions. Annual passes, known as the Florida Resident Disney Pixie Dust Pass, are also available at a discount to Florida residents who want to enjoy the parks throughout the season for a low monthly cost.

Golf and baseball are a way of life.

Golf club and ball in grass (shutterstock/SOMKKU)

Travel Magazine ranks Florida as the state with the highest number of golf courses in the country, sporting a staggering 1,250 golf courses throughout the peninsula. Whether you’re a casual player who likes to hit up the range to blow off some steam when the mood strikes or you’re a diehard fan who visits the course whenever the weather allows, there’s a little something for everyone.

Baseball is another fan favorite sport in the region. This is in large part thanks to Major League Baseball’s annual spring training, which brings 15 teams and as many as 1.5 million fans to the region, according to the Florida Sports Foundation.

The parks are a treasure.

Boasting more than 6 million acres of public lands, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida proves there’s more to the great Sunshine State than beaches. Whether you’re keen to explore the Everglades or the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail, or you’re on a mission to discover the coral reef and marine life at Dry Tortugas, there are plenty of fun options and day trips available for nature lovers.

Everyone will want to visit.

If you have friends and family living in other regions of the country, you may discover that Florida is high on their vacation list. This may be particularly true for those with small children who are interested in visiting Disney parks for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation. Be prepared to entertain!

Elections are a big deal.

Florida is considered a critical state along the campaign trail, thanks in large part to its swing-state status. If you’re not open to door-to-door politicians, volunteers and phone calls bolstering candidates, be sure to invest in a “no soliciting” sign and add your phone number to the Federal Trade Commission's Do Not Call list.

Taxes are below the average.

Florida Tax inscription on the laptop (shutterstock/Yuriy K)

Florida’s overall state tax is ranked among the lowest in the nation, and it doesn’t have a personal income, estate or inheritance tax. Because it lacks these taxes, the state is particularly popular for retirees. That said, it does have a property and sales tax, among others—so it’s not 100% tax-free living. For anyone looking for predictable costs year over year, however, Florida is a great place to consider living.

“Moving to Florida is a dream that comes true for so many people because Florida is affordable, accessible, and attractive for nearly everyone,” said Laurie Reader, CEO of Laurie Finkelstein Reader Real Estate . “The weather is unmatched, there is no state income tax, and fun is never far away!"

COVID-19 gains a summer foothold.

According to the Palm Beach Post, for three summers in a row Florida has ranked first in the US for COVID-19 deaths. If you’re part of a vulnerable population and considering making the move to Florida, this figure may be disconcerting. Be sure to take the necessary steps to protect your health and the health of your loved ones.

You have to know what you don’t know!