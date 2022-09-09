How to add value to your house flip or home renovation project

Living room under construction (shutterstock/Sergey Nivens)

It’s tempting to think renovation is all about making a house look pretty. But if you want to get the highest return on your investment, consider making renovations that add value to the house. These don’t need to be expensive or time-consuming.

You can make various small fixes to make your home renovation project more valuable. To make things easier, we’ll break them down for you. “When you undertake any renovation or flip, its key to discuss the project with experts before you start, including local real estate agents, appliance salespeople, flooring specialists, etc as they can add valuable insight into market conditions, favored materials or colors that will better appeal to your potential purchaser or save you money in your renovation,” said Jane Lockhart, principal of Jane Lockhart Design .

Here are some of the best ways to add value to your house renovation project.

Add attractive kitchen countertops

Interior of a modern style kitchen with white island countertop (shutterstock/myboys.me)

Kitchens are one of the most important spaces in a household. People have a deep, nostalgic family connection with their kitchens, so renovating this section can quickly add value to your house.

"If you're undertaking a home renovation in an attempt to add value, take a close look at the kitchen, said Justin Havre , leader of Justin Havre & Associates. “The kitchen is generally the epicenter of the house and thus carries more value. If your kitchen layout is desirable, then you may just be looking at a simple cabinet remodel or fresh countertops and/or appliances. However, if the layout is awkward and you're unsatisfied with the placement of items and objects, a full kitchen renovation may be in store.”

One of the simplest ways to do this is to replace the kitchen countertops. Fortunately, you have a lot to choose from in this department. From classic granite and marble countertops to modern designer ones, you can find your own style or get something trending. Just make sure it fits in with the overall theme of the house. You don’t want a shiny blue countertop if the rest of the house has a muted monochrome look.

Replacing kitchen countertops may be expensive at first, but it can offer a 60-80% return on investment.

Fix and beautify the bathrooms

A modern washbasin in the bathroom in a wall-mounted cabinet with a matte black faucet. (shutterstock/Kinek00)

Bathrooms can make or break the house. These spaces deserve special attention if you want to wow buyers and increase the value of your house. Older bathrooms with outdated faucets and colored tiles can significantly affect the house's look and bring the asking price down. You will also want to make sure that there are no plumbing issues that may affect the value of your house .

Fixing this is fairly simple. Getting new taps, sinks and tiles won’t necessarily burn a hole in your pocket, but the moves will make your bathroom shine like a new, totally unused house.

You can consider repainting if getting new faucets and tiling seems like a stretch. Nowadays, people prefer classic black-and-white shades in their bathrooms, so consider replacing older colors with a modern monochromatic look.

“In general the two areas that add the most dollar-for-dollar return on renovation are kitchens and bathrooms,” said D. Shane Whitteker of Principle Home Mortgage . “Don’t go overboard for your area if you are looking to build value. Being middle of the road in terms of quality of products in a renovation is where you build the most value typically.”

Have a bit more room in your budget? Consider adding a tub. They’re always in demand, and this simple addition can help skyrocket the value of your house.

Improve the lighting

What’s one of the first things you notice when you enter a house? The lighting! You can have the best furniture in the world, but it's all a waste if you have poor lighting.

The best part is that improving lighting isn’t too expensive. You can buy reasonably priced lights to replace the old ones or add more lamps to an otherwise dull space. These come in a huge variety, so you can match the house's theme.

To add even more value to the house, consider sustainable lighting. People are willing to invest in eco-friendly houses, so get lights that don’t adversely affect the environment. LED lights and smart lighting are hot right now, and many buyers are more than happy to shell out a huge sum for pre-installed smart homes.

Want an even easier fix? Get new light switches! Don’t neglect these humble fixtures. Old switches in an otherwise renovated house can quickly appear odd. Switches are fairly cheap and bring a certain newness to the walls, so consider making that investment first.

Paint the walls

Young woman painting interior wall with paint roller in new house (shutterstock/kitzcorner)

Who doesn't love a fresh color? Painting a house can instantly uplift the look of the rooms. On the other hand, damaged, chipped paint can bring down the value of your house, so this upgrade is highly recommended.

"Painting the exterior of a home can yield anywhere from 50 to 140% return on investment,” said Allison Vaccaro, co-founder of brick&batten . “At brick&batten, we always say that it costs the same to paint your home the right color as it does the wrong color, so you might as well do it correctly the first time and get the ROI. Painting your home more than pays for itself. Unlike some other updates you might make to your house, painting the exterior actually has a strong return on the investment — plus, you get to enjoy coming home to that view each day!”

Painting is an upfront investment but tends to offer more than 100% return on investment , so you’re getting a lot more than what you pay for. We’d recommend painting both the interior and the exterior of the house, but this can burn your cash quickly so we don’t recommend such a drastic step to increase the value of your home. Even painting a single wall in a cool, trendy design can make a difference.

You can choose from the top paint colors of the year or go for a specific theme. Just make sure the rest of the furniture is in alignment with the color. For example, you don’t want a bubblegum pink wall with classic wooden furniture.

Can small fixes really make a difference?

Renovators often think the only way to increase a house's value is through massive changes such as new tiles. While this can certainly help, there are several smaller changes you can make to make the house feel new and attractive. For example, if you don’t want to redo the entire lighting of the house, you can just replace a few lamps. If you don’t want to install a whole new kitchen countertop, you can just upgrade the appliances.

Rebecca Fernandez, Founder of RestyledHomes.blog suggests these simple solutions: “ Decorating a large living room wall can be tricky; however, it's important to stage it correctly so that it looks its best.

Decorate with artwork or mirrors. This will help to add visual interest and make the space feel cozier.

Use furniture to create depth. For example, place a sofa against the wall and then use chairs and other furniture to create a grouping in front of it. This will help to make the space feel more spacious.

Hang curtains high on the wall. This will help to elongate the room's look and make it feel grander."

The idea is to add a new shine to increase the appeal of the house. You don’t have to spend a lot of money to do this. A little style and knowledge of the housing market can go a long way. If you do need to perform a major renovation or are selling the property and would like to leave the property while services are performed, you may consider having someone stay onsite to monitor progress.