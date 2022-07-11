7 things to know about living on the West Coast

Famous Golden Gate Bridge view from Baker Beach at sunset in San Francisco, California (shutterstock / SvetlanaSF)

Whether you want to live on the West Coast for the laid-back environment, the weather or for any other reason, the West Coast of the United States certainly has a different vibe than the East Coast, Midwest or South.

Known for its progressive mindset, large entertainment industry and moderate climate, the West Coast has three states that touch the continental US coastline—California, Oregon and Washington—three of the larger states in terms of land area. Some people also consider states like Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Alaska and Hawaii when discussing West Coast states. But we’ll mostly be focusing our attention on California, Oregon and Washington.

If you’re thinking of moving to the West Coast , we’ve collected some facts and stats to help you make your decision. Here are seven facts you need to know about living on the West Coast.

Few people “make it” in Hollywood

If you’re moving to the West Coast to be an actor, director, movie maker or singer, know that only a small handful of people make it in the entertainment business. According to 2021 data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only around 30,000 actors are employed, and an even smaller portion of those actors earn a good living. Actors in the 75th percentile make $30 an hour, so this means the majority of actors make less than that.

The home value index in all West Coast states exceeds a half-million dollars

Buying a home in California is extremely expensive, with the Zillow Home Value Index reaching $790,475 as of April 30, 2022.

In Oregon, that Index goes down to $518,729, and in Washington, it’s $619,575. California is the most expensive state overall, and home values in some areas such as San Francisco average well over $1.5 million.

On the West Coast, everything is expensive

Cost of living indexes measure how expensive it is for an average person to obtain necessities like food, housing, transportation, clothing, healthcare and childcare. According to 2021 data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, Hawaii has the highest cost of living index at 193.3. California has the fourth-highest index (142.2) and Oregon also comes in high, with the sixth-highest cost of living index (130.1). Washington comes in at No. 14 (111.6).

When you compare California (at 142.2) to the lowest-index state, Mississippi, which has an index of only 83.3, you’ll notice the large difference. Many southern states have lower cost of living indices, with Georgia (88.8) ranking as one of the five most affordable, along with Alabama (87.9.

Earthquakes and fires are a big concern when living on the West Coast

The West Coast deals with a lot of earthquakes and wildfires. Although earthquakes can hit anywhere, the Pacific seismic belt is where 81% of the world’s most significant seismic activity occurs, and this area includes the West Coast of the US, according to the US Geological Survey.

Although more wildfires occur in the East, the fires that happen in the West burn larger and cause more damage. According to 2021 wildfire statistics from the Congressional Research Service, “Just over 23,000 wildfires burned approximately 6.2 million acres in the West, compared with the over 35,000 fires that burned just under 1 million acres in the East.”

California is home to some of the most dangerous cities, and Oregon decriminalized all drugs

According to FBI crime data, two of the top 10 most dangerous cities (as determined by the cities with the highest violent crime rates) are in California. Although California is home to numerous safer cities like Danville and Moorpark, where violent crime rates are much lower, cities like Oakland and San Bernardino have some of the highest violent crime rates in the country (as of 2020). It's always best to take precautions when visiting any major city. For example, while San Francisco is relatively safe, many tourists report issues of vehicle break-ins, muggings, and other street crimes. These can also happen at national parks so be sure. to lock your vehicle and remove any valuable items. You may even consider storing your luggage at San Franciso's airport for safekeeping until after your visit to the city or national park.

Drug use is high in some western cities, but the East Coast seems to have bigger drug challenges. The East Coast is home to five of the top 10 states with the highest fatal overdose rates. There are no West Coast states among the top 10, according to CDC data from 2020. Also in 2020, Oregon voters approved the well-publicized Measure 110, which essentially decriminalized the possession of all drugs for personal use. Law enforcement claims this has led to more drugs out on the street, but some organizations claim there simply needs to be more treatment options available. Regardless of whether you support or oppose drug decriminalization, this is something to think about before moving to Oregon.

The West Coast is mostly liberal, but you can find conservative cities, too

Much of the West Coast is liberal, and many West Coasters are environmentally conscious and laid back. Cities like San Francisco, Seattle, Portland , Los Angeles and Oakland are among the most liberal in the US.

The weather is moderate and the population density is reasonable

Many people and their pets move to the West Coast because of the climate. On the California coast, in cities like San Diego, the average daily temperature is around 70 degrees or higher. Washington is warm, too, with winter days rarely going below 46 degrees. Summer temperatures are often in the 80s and 90s.

According to Statista, the average number of residents per square mile in the United States (as of 2021) was 93.97, but in heavily populated areas like DC, the average number of residents per square mile was nearly 11,000. In Oregon, there were only 44.24 residents per square mile, which means there’s a lot more space. In Washington, there were 116.46 residents per square mile, and in California, there were 251.9 per square mile. Oregon was below the national average, and Washington and California were above the national average but still had a reasonable density that didn’t reach the level of overcrowding.