14 Things to Know About Living In A Desert

Joshua tree national park at sunset (shutterstock / Checubus)

Americans move a lot for work, so it’s not uncommon for someone to grow up in the Midwest, attend college on the East Coast, then take a job wherever they can find one. All that moving means learning about new ways of life, and nowhere requires a bigger adjustment than living in the desert—in cities such as Phoenix or states such as Arizona or California. If you’re trying to make your home in the desert, there are a few things you need to know.

Take water everywhere

If you aren’t used to drinking water, you better get used to it. Deserts aren’t always hot, but they are always dry. Dry conditions can dehydrate your skin, crack your lips and make you feel sluggish.

Drinking water is especially important when you exercise. You may not feel sweaty, but your clothes likely will have a ring of salt left behind by evaporated sweat. Drink water to replace the fluids and salts you don’t even realize you’re losing.

Protect yourself from the sun

Sunscreen isn’t your only option here. Wear pants and long-sleeved t-shirts to protect your skin and a hat to shield your face and head. You can even carry an umbrella or parasol as people (especially women) often do in Japan to protect themselves from the sun.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing

Whether clothing is light or dark is secondary to how that clothing fits. As your clothes absorb heat from the sun, tight-fitting clothing traps that heat against your body. It also absorbs sweat, preventing the sweat from cooling you.

Lightweight, flowy clothing, in any color, is a better option. These clothes let the desert breeze disperse the heat, keeping you cooler and more comfortable.

Choose clothing with natural fibers

Because the desert air is so dry, you don’t need the quick-drying capabilities of synthetic fabrics such as polyester. Static also clings synthetic fibers to your body, making them even more uncomfortable. Even though synthetic fabric may feel cool and lightweight, these plastic-based clothes don’t breathe as well as natural fibers. For maximum comfort in the desert, choose natural fibers like linen, cotton, merino or silk.

Get a humidifier

Air humidifier during work. The white humidifier moistens dry air. Improving the comfort of living in the home, apartment. (shutterstock / BOKEH STOCK)

Static builds up quickly in the dry desert air, giving you a little shock every time you unload the clothes dryer, shake out a blanket or even pet your dog. The jolts are a constant annoyance, but you can avoid them by getting a humidifier. Your plants and skin will enjoy all the extra water vapor.

Crack the windows if you have a swamp cooler

It seems counterintuitive to open your windows, but that’s how these coolers are meant to operate. You should open your windows enough to create a positive airflow. If you hold a slip of paper in front of the window, the pressure of the cooler should make the paper pull toward the open window. You’ll know cool air is pushing warmer air out, making your swamp cooler work more efficiently.

Move toys inside

After a day of playing outside with kids, it’s tempting to leave those toys littering the yard. The kids are going to want them again in a day or two, right? This isn’t a good idea in the desert. Intense desert sunlight makes plastic toys brittle, causing them to break down much faster than they would otherwise. Anything you care about needs to be placed in offsite storage , in a shed or garage unless you want to replace it within a year or two.

Get a sunshade for your car

Driver is lifting car side window curtains sunshades for sunlight protect (shutterstock / BLKstudio)

The sun will quickly heat your car, baking anything left inside. In addition to ruining makeup, medicine and electronics, the sun can destroy your car’s upholstery. Mitigate this damage by getting a sun shade and putting it in your front windshield whenever you leave your car, even if it’s just for a few minutes. This will keep the sun from destroying your things and keep your car a little cooler for your return. Another option to consider is to tint your windows, which can also mitigate high temps in your car from the sun.

Walk your dog first thing in the morning

Asphalt and concrete absorb a lot of heat from the sun. It just takes an hour of sun exposure for these surfaces to heat up well past the ambient temperature. Hot surfaces like this can be painful for your dog, causing damage to their sensitive footpads. To make sure it’s safe for your dog, touch the ground yourself. If it’s too hot for you to leave your hand comfortably, it’s too hot for your dog.

Learn about the local wildlife

One piece of advice common to most deserts is to shake out your shoes, blankets and towels in case any scorpions have crawled in. Going a step further, try to learn about all the local critters, so that any of these potentially unwelcome visitors can be easily identified as dangerous or not. If you’re moving somewhere with tarantulas, scorpions, rattlesnakes and Gila monsters, look at the bright side: no mosquitoes.

Watch out for spiky plants

You’re probably picturing a cactus, but that’s not all you need to watch out for. Goathead burs are hard seeds with sharp thorns that can easily puncture bicycle tires or poke through the soles of shoes. The thorns embed themselves into your shoes, then get tracked through your house and into your carpet. Stepping on a goathead burr is an experience you won’t forget.

Tumbleweeds are real - and pretty big

Tumbleweeds occasionally appear in cartoons, but they’re everywhere in the desert. On a windy day you might see hundreds tumbling past, spreading seeds until they pile up against a fence or building. Mitigate issues with tumbleweeds by keeping lawns and invasive plants trimmed ahead of any large accumulation. If dealing with a large pile of these “wind witches,” homeowners can collect them, break them up and dispose of them in a compost container. Your weekly lawn maintenance crew can be asked to do this as well.

Stay out of haboobs

A haboob is basically a wall of dust. Haboobs form after storms, when cool wind picks up dry particles of sand, dirt and clay. Haboobs look like low-hanging, dirty clouds, and they’re surprisingly dangerous. Little particles can scratch your eyes, leading to injury or blindness, and breathing this dust may lead to dust pneumonia.

If you see a haboob, you need to seek shelter. If you must be out in these conditions, wear eye protection and cover as much skin as possible, including your nose and mouth.

Desert sunsets are beautiful

Vibrant & Colorful Sunrise Landscape In North Scottsdale Desert Preserve with cactus Silhouette in foreground. (shutterstock / Ray Redstone)

Sunsets are nice everywhere, but you have to see the unique features of a desert sunset to appreciate them. This is especially true if you’re living near a mountain range. As the sun sets behind the ridge, light strikes the clouds in different places, creating spots of bright red amidst the dark purple shadows. When everything else about desert life seems hostile, step outside to appreciate the sunset. Just be careful not to step on any goathead burrs.