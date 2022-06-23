Top Things To Do in Tampa, Florida

The architecture of the downtown area in the City of Tampa Florida (Shutterstock/Randy Kostichka)

Along the beautiful Gulf of Mexico coastline on the west side of Florida is Tampa—a renowned cultural and family vacation destination full of fascinating attractions and activities. With year-round warm and sunny weather, Tampa is the perfect vacation city with a lot to offer its residents and visitors.

The city's collection of world-class theme parks, pet-friendly accommodations , family-friendly activities, restaurants and famous attractions such as Busch Gardens and beautiful Gulf Coast beaches means there’s something for everyone. Stuck on where to begin? Here are the top things to kickstart your fun adventure in Tampa.

Visit the famous Busch Gardens

Stretching across 297 acres, Busch Gardens Tampa is a world-renowned amusement park boasting more than 12,000 animals, live shows, restaurants and games. A combination of entertaining and exclusive park experiences awaits you if you plan to spend a day at this popular destination.

Fun family activities include themed rides, guided tour adventures, live entertainment shows and a host of attractions for kids. Enjoy exclusive animal exhibits featuring the Birds Garden, Cheetah Run, Curiosity Cavern and many more.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay also features educational experiences and day camps for students.

Get the most out of your Busch Gardens visit with the 12-month annual pass that allows a variety of benefits such as free parking, discounts on dining and merchandise and more. Key events to look forward to at the Busch Gardens include:

Busch Gardens Summer Celebration

Busch Gardens Beer Fest

Busch Gardens Spooktacular

Busch Gardens Christmas Town

Go for a walk on Tampa’s Bayshore Boulevard

The world's longest continuous sidewalk, Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida, goes along Tampa Bay and is 4.5 miles (7.2 km) long. (Shutterstock/Michael O'Keene)

Tampa is home to the longest continuous sidewalk in the United States. Bayshore Boulevard, which spans 4.5 miles long, is a gorgeous recreational path that serves cyclists, joggers and walkers. The sidewalk is lined with palm trees to give your eyes more to look at for a perfect romantic night.

Walking along Bayshore Boulevard also lets you enjoy the never-ending views of palm trees, Tampa Bay and the Tampa skyline. The other side of the bay is home to Tampa's lovely and most expensive real estate developments.

To make your visit to Tampa’s Bayshore Boulevard more fun, try some exercises at the fitness stations along the course. Try to catch glimpses of dolphins and manatees in the water in the early morning.

Shop in Tampa Bay

Tampa boasts an incredibly diverse shopping scene comprising of open-air retail and specialty stores. These shops are home to many major international brands, plus numerous entertainment and dining options.

Tampa Bay's extensive shopping environment caters to all tastes and budgets. Despite the presence of major brands and products from elite designers, Tampa still has small boutiques and bargain stores for conservative spenders. Popular spots you can go shopping in Tampa include:

Hyde Park Village

Hyde Park Village , in Hyde Park's beautiful historic district, features beautiful tree-lined streets and walkways, epitomizing what residents call the new Tampa. Here, you’ll find shops that comprise a mix of local and major-brand retailers.

International Plaza and Bay Street

This area is home to some of Tampa’s hottest fashion items. Located next to Tampa International Airport, International Plaza and Bay Street houses more than 200 shops, indoor mall houses, a Disney store for kids and a host of brand-name stores selling high-end designer brands.

Take a Tampa Bay boat ride excursion

Whether you’re visiting for a family vacation, bachelorette party , or simply to get away, boat excursions make for memorable experiences on your Tampa Bay visit. Boat excursions can be fun for a family or individual expeditions. Here are some popular boat cruises in the Tampa Bay area.

Tampa Water Taxi

Tampa Water Taxi allows you to choose your preferred destination. It’s one of the family-friendly places to hit the water as they accept everybody, including children of all ages.

Tampa Bay Fun Boat

Tampa Bay Fun Boat excursion will let you discover the waters of Hillsborough Bay in style. This cruise is also good for an all-family experience.

Day fun trips

Captain Darryl is available to take you on a cruise through Hillsborough Bay. There's more to learn about Tampa's history during this trip, plus an opportunity to see the famous Tampa Bay dolphins.

Sunset Fun Trips

This is another cruise through the Hillsborough Bay where you can watch the sun go down and the city lights come up.

Visit Bok Tower Gardens

Bok Tower Gardens is a National Historic Landmark a bird sanctuary located north of Lake Wales. (Shutterstock/Nick Fox)

Bok Tower Gardens offers some of Florida’s most remarkable experiences for people of all ages. There’s much more to experience at Bok Tower Gardens than you might think. Best of all is the unparalleled opportunities for personal and spiritual enrichment when you visit the Olmsted Gardens and listen to the music of the Singing Tower.

The gardens comprise ferns, palms, oaks, and seasonal foliage with numerous relaxation spots. You’ll also have the rare opportunity to see 126 bird species, the endangered eastern indigo snake and the gopher tortoise.

The most recognizable part of Bok Tower Gardens is the Singing Tower. This tower was built south of the reflection pool full of giant lily pads and surrounded by a moat. For a peaceful retreat from the busy world, visit the Bok Tower Gardens and try the following activities.

Bok Outdoor Family Adventures

Bok Tower Gardens invites you to join a series of Bok outdoor family adventures every summer. It’s the perfect spot to spend your family's summer holiday in Tampa for free, with no registration required for these outdoor adventures.

Final thoughts