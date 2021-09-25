Dallas, TX

This lesser- known beautiful Alpaca farm in Dallas metro gives private tours of the farm, fiber processing and more

Neha B

The best thing about living in Dallas metro is that you can be in the city with all the high rise buildings and other luxuries and also escape into the country within minutes. Visiting family owned farms is one of the things we really enjoy doing with the kids. Dallas has plenty farms that give you opportunities to interact with the farm animals. This Alpaca farm goes an extra mile into giving you a great experience with their private tours and showing how they process Alpaca fibers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FVgGb_0c7ZCRfb00
Urban Alpacas Ranch is located in Royse City, TxNeha B./ www.themomhoodtales,com

Urban Alpacas Ranch is located in Royse City, Texas, about 40 minutes from Dallas downtown, owned by Kathy Senase. Kathy gives private tours where she explains all the fun facts about her Alpacas and you also get to feed them. And of course, Alpacas make for a great photo op! She then takes you along the fiber process and how she makes beautiful Alpaca fiber products. With the limited resources a small business operates with, Kathy's Alpaca farm is not very known but it is a hidden gem with the best personal experience you can get with Alpacas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEOat_0c7ZCRfb00
Kathy Senase, owner of Urban Alpacas Ranch, Royse City, TxKathy Senase, Urban Alpacas Ranch

Kathy has owned this farm for 9 years. "One of my best friends had Alpacas first and I fell in love with them. My husband and I fell in love with the fiber arts part of owning Alpacas. As soon as our last kid moved out, we put the house on the market and moved to the country," Kathy told NewsBreak.

They offer private farm tours that you can book by appointment, Alpaca- grams where they bring an Alpaca to your location for 15 minutes, starter herds and products made from their Alpacas' fiber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FM5xJ_0c7ZCRfb00
Urban Alpacas Ranch, Royse City, TxNeha B/ www.themomhoodtales.com

"We also offer visits for larger groups like Girl Scouts, Mother’s Day Out groups, Home School Groups. We have even had a Bachelorette visit, which was a blast! We offer lessons on making felted soap, dryer balls, and designing our own felted scarves and we also sell them at the farm. We also keep our shearing day open for visits and volunteering which is a great learning opportunity for kids and adults alike," Kathy added.

"We offer farm tours by appointment only that ensures private tours for visiting families and better experiences. The cost is $30 for the first two and then $10 per person. Children under 5 are free. The tours last 45 minutes and includes feeding and touching the Alpacas, learning cool Alpaca facts, taking as many pictures as you’d like, learning how we process the fiber and learning what we make at with the fiber. The tour ends in our farm store where you have an opportunity to purchase some beautiful Alpaca products. We can customize the tour to fit the visitor's needs. Our farm also has 21 free range chickens and two barn cats. Visitors are welcome to hold our chickens and we usually have extra farm eggs that we share," Kathy said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0akHKv_0c7ZCRfb00
Urban Alpacas Ranch, Royse City, TxKathy Senase/ Urban Alpacas Ranch

Urban Alpacas Ranch currently has two pregnant Alpacas. "We own Huacaya Alpacas and the other type is Suri Alpacas. We breed our girls either in the spring or fall, the two coolest times of the year. Alpacas are pregnant between 11-12 months so this allows the birth to be during the coolest months," Kathy told NewsBreak.

We enjoyed feeding her pregnant Alpaca who barely gave anyone else any chance to feed, much like a hungry pregnant mom!

Alpacas love winters. Kathy's farm is covered with trees that makes a canopy and has many covered shelters to help her Alpacas escape Texas heat. "We shear once a year at the end of March. This allows them to have the least amount of fiber on their bodies during the hottest months. I process their fiber, which includes washing, dyeing, running it through a carder and producing batts and roving. From there I can spin it into yarn or use it for making felted scarves or felted dryer balls. With the yarn I can knit or crochet hats, scarves or gloves. I also have a peg loom and can make rugs," Kathy told NewsBreak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNlDC_0c7ZCRfb00
Urban Alpacas Ranch, Royse City, TxNeha B/ www.themomhoodtales.com

I bought dryer balls from her without any color dyes made raw from her Alpaca fiber and also her Alpaca fiber scarf. They are both of great quality and I love that they are organic. I trust the dryer balls with my kids' clothes as well while we have never used any dryer sheets with their clothes.

"We are just far enough out of the city to have that wonderful, relaxing country vibe. Our biggest challenge is advertising and letting everyone know that we are here and that we’d love to share our farm animals and the fiber process with you," Kathy spoke on the many challenges small businesses face.

We loved our visit to the Urban Alpacas Ranch and Kathy was a very welcoming host. The best thing about visiting a family owned small business farm is that you feel the warmth of being at home. The private tour gave us a lot of time to spend with the Alpacas and learn the fiber processing from Kathy.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

I like to connect my readers to local community. I write on topics including home décor and organization, parenting, lifestyle, entertainment, local and more. I am a huge advocate of supporting locally owned small businesses. Find me @the.momhood.tales on Instagram where I like to share my passion for home décor with motherhood in the mix.

Dallas, TX
1980 followers

More from Neha B

Canton, TX

This farm in Dallas area has fall festival going in full swing; pumpkin picking, rides, corn maze, fireworks and more

It's Fall y'all! What's not to love about fall- crisp autumn leaves, cozy fall colors, the aroma of freshly baked bread and spices, the warmth of candles, and the pumpkin latte, fall is truly magical. And with this season comes so many family traditions, one being a pumpkin patch visit! If you don't have a place that is a tradition yet, this farm will give you one. If you visit this place once, you would want to come back again every year!

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Make fall memories at this urban farm in the Dallas area with a pumpkin patch, a petting zoo, hayride, hay maze and more

A visit to a pumpkin patch is not just a fall tradition. It is about a family experience and making memories every year. And what's better than picking a family-owned small business to spend a day full of activities. This urban farm is in close proximity to the city and has many exciting things to do on the farm.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

This specialty donut place is a hidden gem that has beautifully crafted, delicious and freshly made donuts and beignets

The Southern taste buds that Dallas- ites have, know exactly what is best, from sweet to savory and everything in between! And we take our donut business pretty seriously. From classic glazed to finest fried dough rounds with artistic creations, this place is a neighborhood favorite and the best of their town.

Read full story
4 comments

Postpartum in the pandemic isn't the same and has been harder on new moms with more isolation with a baby

A part of me still wants to fix and redo 2020 and does not wish to bid adieu until then. I want to go back and enjoy the birth of my baby a little more like the way we had planned and blow some maskless blessings on him. Mom life coupled with this pandemic is a wild ride without seat belts and if you are postpartum, you're on the tallest roller coaster.

Read full story

Long distance relationships are made of selfless love that triumphs over the desire to unite; they are hard but doable

True love. The one that feels like a cool breeze in your hair, warm under your toes, the one you would ambush with no fear, wear like a jewel, and trust with closed eyes. The kind where the happiness of the person matters over any joy in the world. The kind where selfless love triumphs over the desire to unite.

Read full story

Motherhood makes you a better person; letter from a new mom to her older self before baby

Do you see yourself changed to a whole new person ever since becoming a mom? Wiser, more fierce, happier, stronger than ever with a new perspective to life, a new purpose and a meaningful relationship like none other. But I also feel weighed down into responsibilities of tiny humans that encompass my life, so much unlike my older self.

Read full story

Prioritizing my needs as a mother doesn’t put the needs of those I love behind; it only gives them the best of their mom

“When you are not used to getting your needs met, prioritizing yourself feels selfish. Your comfort zone is not a good benchmark”, these words by Dr. Vassilia Binensztok from Juno counseling and wellness hit me hard.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

This mom's Instagram-worthy high tea setup in Dallas metro serves beauty and good times wrapped in one

The most quintessential high tea custom is not complete without fancy tablescape, tiered cake stands and mouth watering tea compliments. And of course, an assortment of exotic teas! However, high tea parties can be modified to fit a theme, from classic to just an elegant affair to a casual picnic. This Dallas-based mom's high tea setups are beautifully done, with an elegant canopy or sunbrella setup, prettiest table linens and stylish tablescape. In this week's mom owned small businesses, I am featuring this Dallas-based business 'High Tea Canopy' that will appease your event needs in a very sophisticated way!

Read full story
4 comments

Stay at home parents have plenty on their plates, they aren’t ‘jobless’

Raising littles with love and affection, running through their demands daily, keeping up with the tantrums, and yet, somehow finding joy, a role of a stay- at- home- parent entails wearing too many hats.

Read full story
Grapevine, TX

'A really useful engine' ride is coming to Dallas metro; hop onboard with Thomas the tank engine

While summers are fast fading away, we are lucky to be in Texas where fall doesn't last for more than 15 days. It's still hot outside and we are still enjoying outdoors as we did in summers. If you have a kid who loves watching Thomas & his friends, you wouldn't want to miss out on this opportunity! Hop onto the train for an ultimate destination of plentiful good times that kids will never stop talking about! After all, seeing Thomas straight out of the children's book and TV series is a dream of any little human (and of parents too). Let's go chug-a chug-a choo choo!

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

These baked desserts in Dallas area are just as good as they look, deliciousness wrapped under beautiful creations

If there is one thing that totally impresses me about food in Dallas, it is our Southern love for desserts! From professional home based creations to top notch Food Network winners, we have plenty of amazing bakers in the city. So picking a favorite bakery shop isn't an easy task! Delicious, soft, spongy cakes, mouth watering flavors and neatly decorated, over-the-top artistic baked goodies does it for me. And of course, affordable! I'm not talking about the kind of cakes you buy at grocery stores. I'm talking about the fancy kind, the unique, colorful, custom, Instagram-worthy creations that impress your taste buds at every bite and leave you wanting for more!

Read full story
3 comments
Dallas, TX

Transitioning home décor from summer to fall to get a designer look doesn’t have to be expensive

If you are in a city like Dallas, Texas, summers can feel never ending. As much as we love summers, the unbearable heat makes us yearn for cooler weather. While fall lasts for maybe 15 days here, we start bringing fall home by September. We blast full air conditioners, light up candles, pull on some throw blankets and basically shut our doors and windows to pretend it is fall somewhere!- are you familiar with this kind of fall?

Read full story
Dallas, TX

The one where we get to experience the iconic 'FRIENDS' in Dallas, from November 4th to January 17th

Are you a fan of the iconic show 'FRIENDS'? If you are, get ready to personally experience the different sets of your favorite show right here in Dallas! Which is your favorite part of the series- the purple door, Chandler and Joey's recliners, Central Perk, the fountain or the sofa pivot scene? (share under comments- what you are most excited to see) If you are like me, thinking all of these, here's a good news for you!

Read full story
Dallas, TX

The only franchise in Dallas metro that survived the BurgerIM disaster, rebranded to a local burger joint

The fall of BurgerIM is hard to comprehend. When the president and the founder of the company, Oren Loni, left the country, all of the BurgerIM franchisees were left in despair. Many employees were not paid for months and many of the franchise owners were left bankrupt. This BurgerIM franchise owners steered through the turmoil, navigated their way through the uneven waters, against the fate of BurgerIM restaurants all over US and found a way to survive. Although it is a long road ahead of the now small business burger joint, the owners are working hard to serve the Dallas community with quality food and service.

Read full story
4 comments
Dallas, TX

This petting farm with a 1880's Victorian farmhouse in Dallas is a very beautiful place to see and a perfect event venue

Dallas never stops amazing me! There are so many things to do and such beautiful places to see, many of which we know nothing about. I was looking to take my kids to a petting farm when I came across this hidden gem and for what it offers, it should be more known. I love exploring places that are locally owned by a family like our's that is doing such an amazing work and have my kids look up close what its like to live a farm life, in this case.

Read full story
4 comments
Dallas, TX

Beignets, the famous and traditional sweet treats of New Orleans have now come to Dallas

If you have been to New Orleans or anywhere in Louisiana, you would know what all of this excitement is about! Beignets are not just sweet treats, they are the history and the essence of Louisiana. It isn't a trip to Louisiana if you don't try crawfish and of course, beignets! Fortunately, we don't have to make a trip all the way to New Orleans to try these mouth watering delicacies! Beignets have come to us, right here in Dallas!

Read full story
36 comments
Dallas, TX

South Asian restaurant, Adda By Jimmy's, in Dallas area is all set for its grand opening and it's nothing like the usual

Dallas is a hub of several different cuisines. When it comes to trying spicy foods, South Asian restaurants are the first on our list. Those mouth watering masalas are everything! What if the spicy South Asian cuisine marries the world cuisine to create some wondrous dishes? An 'Adda' is born! Adda, located in Richardson, just a few miles from Dallas, had a very successful soft opening a few weeks back and is all set for its grand opening in coming weeks.

Read full story
Collin County, TX

This lesser known city in Dallas area is fast growing and is one of the affordable and best cities of Collin county

Collin county is one of the best choices to live in Dallas Fort Worth Arlington Metroplex. Over the past few years, areas like Plano, Richardson and Allen have developed fast with businesses and offices more accessible from these areas. Every time you think that there is no space for more communities, you will see another project taking shape. There is such evident demand and so they continue to be the hot pick for builders. However these cities in Dallas area are now over- saturated and real estate prices are sky rocketing. This lesser known and lesser explored city has many newly built housing communities and many great projects coming up and is also accessible just like the other cities in Collin county.

Read full story
33 comments
California State

This popular Taco shop from California opened in Dallas and is a new favorite to many locals

What is Dallas without a good Taco! From taco trucks, taco stands and street vendors to fine dine restaurants, bring them all! Texas is a hub of the best authentic Mexican food that is made fresh and tastes as delicious as Mexican street tacos. Being a Texan, our love for good tacos run deep and we had to pull this California's most loved taco shop straight to Dallas.

Read full story
27 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy