There is an influx of subscription box companies as more people choose to subscribe and save

Despite several businesses losing traction and shutting doors in the pandemic, subscription box industry has only experienced an increase in growth. As e-commerce sales skyrocketed last year, more and more people picked convenience over the experience that brick and mortar stores offer. Moreover, these subscription boxes are curated by experts of the industry, so it takes the pressure off to search for perfect things.

So what changed during the pandemic year 2020? As more people started working from home and children doing virtual schools, subscription boxes started to come handy. For example, the Lovevery play kits or the KiwiCo STEM activities for kids are age- based subscription boxes designed to meet the age specific needs. They make a parent's job easier by putting those pieces together, innovation with every box, and delivered to your door step! These boxes were great to keep kids busy at home during the pandemic and continue to provide the added advantage even during the school year.

There are also many food subscription boxes such as Home Chef and HelloFresh Meal kits that have helped reduce grocery trips to a minimum. Several people opt for these food subscription companies for the convenience and also cost. Meal kits that are designed to serve a fixed number of people, have exactly that much amount of food. So you save a great deal with subscribing to these. For example, instead of buying a full bottle of sauce for one recipe, you get a small pack that is just enough to make that particular dish. The meal kits have easy to put- together recipes too. So you save grocery trips, preparation time, money and you get it delivered to your home.

For those who love decorating their homes at a low cost with designer pieces, there are home décor subscription boxes that curate and exceed customer expectations, such as Decocrated and Third & Main. These home décor subscription boxes are curated to meet seasonal décor needs plus a few items that can be used all year round. Apart from saving on costs, these boxes offer a great help to those who don't have a designer's eye but love to decorate their homes. Imagine a box full of fall home décor goodies arriving on your doorstep and all that you have to do is- arrange! It saves those trips to stores, over spending on items that you don't really need and the decision making process; and yet, give you a cohesive seasonal look.

The biggest advantages for consumers that come out of subscription boxes is personalization, curation, decision making and pricing!

It is becoming increasingly common to have boxes from online purchases show up on the doorstep. And now imagine a box waiting for you to unbox and reveal surprise items that were created to please you.

Subscription box companies have the advantage of gaining long- term relationships with their customers- one of the keys to success in this blooming industry. Most of them offer quarterly or annual memberships that earn them loyal customers and the customers get better pricing. Subscription box companies get to leverage the fact that they have flexibility in their offerings. The better they know what their consumers demand and their pain points, the better they can use this data to better fit their needs. For example, many subscription box companies develop personal relationships through Facebook groups where they directly interact with their customers and listen to their feedback. With a robust customer service, they develop business models that guarantee customer satisfaction and hence, a trust on their brand.

