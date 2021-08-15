Beignets, the famous and traditional sweet treats of New Orleans have now come to Dallas

If you have been to New Orleans or anywhere in Louisiana, you would know what all of this excitement is about! Beignets are not just sweet treats, they are the history and the essence of Louisiana. It isn't a trip to Louisiana if you don't try crawfish and of course, beignets! Fortunately, we don't have to make a trip all the way to New Orleans to try these mouth watering delicacies! Beignets have come to us, right here in Dallas!

PJ’s coffee of New Orleans is now serving the famous Beignets Www.pixabay.com

PJ's coffee of New Orleans that uses direct trade coffee from the farmers to brew quality coffee, has now also started serving New Orleans' famous Beignets in their North Dallas location. Beignets are freshly deep fried dough squares that are sprinkled with confectioners sugar, much like doughnuts but not doughnuts. PJ's beignets are the traditional New Orleans' sweet treats nothing less than those from French Quarter! Beignets are celebrated in a Beignet Fest in New Orleans and these sweet fritters deserve to be celebrated with every bite. Beignets are best paired with warm cup of freshly brewed coffee. PJ's is the perfect spot to taste that part of NOLA culture in Dallas.

Enjoy Pj’s coffee with a delicious cinnamon roll PJ’s coffee/ www.pjscoffee.com

PJ's brews their famous iced coffees using a special cold- drip process. This process protects the flavor and strength of the coffee beans and the coffee is 2/3rd less acidic. PJ’s Coffee serves a complete line of espresso-based beverages, flavored coffee and also fresh baked pastries and desserts and a variety of food options including sandwiches.

New Orleans represents warmth, vibrant life, fun and excellence in hospitality. PJ's carries the same culture of Southern hospitality culture. And that makes their customer experience so much better!

PJ's pride themselves in sourcing methods with a focus on supporting sustainability from farm to cup. For instance, by working directly with farms like Finca Terrerito in Honduras and Agua Fresca in Nicaragua, PJ’s is able to cut out the middleman and give that extra margin to coffee farmers and their families. They utilizing only the top 1% of Arabica coffee beans and never keep the roasts on the shelf for more than a couple months.

The berry-licious blueberry recipes PJ’s coffee/ www.pjscoffee.com

PJ's have 3 locations open in DFW area; North Dallas, McKinney and North Lake and the other 2 are opening soon; at Grand Prairie and Euless.

Dallas is a city rich in diversity and culture and we unite in our Southern taste buds. Dallas is one of those cities that have a wide variety of diverse food options from popular fast food joints to Mexican, Mediterranean, Asian and we pick our favorites from all of the cuisines. And now we have yet another culture to test, taste and treat ourselves with. Beignets like funnel cakes are a rare find here, but we love every bite!

Have you tried beignets before? Share your favorite place to have beignets under comments!